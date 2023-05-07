Expandable dialogue for the transformation

13
94% of the article is still covered.
It started work in December, and it was officially opened yesterday: With the Institute for Sustainable Management (Inawi), the Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Reutlingen wants to support companies in the implementation of climate and environmental goals and bring their concerns into political decision-making processes . Around 80 invited guests attended the opening, the Tübin…
94% of the article is still covered.
See also Jiangsu deploys to promote the special rectification of self-built housing safety, Wu Zhenglong instructs Xu Kunlin to speak - Xinhua English.news.cn