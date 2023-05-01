Expansion of Mediarte in the cosmetics industry grows

In 2021, the Cosmetic and Beauty sector reached a value of $9.49 trillion, which represents a growth of 3.8%, compared to 9.14 trillion in 2020. According to data obtained by Euromonitor, the three subcategories that marked the industry were fragrances, hair care and men’s grooming, which accounted for 50% of the category, totaling around $4.9 billion. In this case, hair care had a 16% share, equivalent to $1.58 billion. This has contributed to a large number of jobs related to this matter.

andres martinez, CEO of Mediarte, says that “in response to the growing demand for services related to hair loss, Mediarte has established an expansion strategy to be able to serve a growing audience. “We know that care is not always adequate for all the people who come to us with their problems, and that is why we have focused on growing.”

Although Medellín has always been an epicenter of aesthetics in Colombia, Bogotá is not far behind and also has a wide range of clinics and beauty centers that offer various hair treatments. The Mediarte Hair Clinic is an example of this, with state-of-the-art technology and a highly trained team in hair restoration.

The manager maintains that “we do not want to sacrifice the quality of care we offer, but we seek to improve our standards even more. In addition, we want to incorporate new technologies to expand our portfolio of services and offer multiple treatment alternatives to meet the needs of all our clients.”

“Our procedures are carried out with advanced microsurgery equipment, we look at every detail with a view to satisfying the needs of our patients and contributing to improving their quality of life,” said Mediarte.