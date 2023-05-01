Home » In Russia, near Bryansk, partisans blew up a train with petroleum products for the Russian army
In Russia, which continues to shell Ukraine, a train carrying oil products derailed in Bryansk region due to damage to the canvas. Previously, shortly before the train derailed, the railway was detonated. At this time, 8 wagons are lying on their side and a fire has started, informs InformNapalm.

“In the Unech district, an undetected explosive device went off on the 136 km Bryansk-Unech track, as a result of which a freight locomotive derailed. There are no casualties. Emergency services are currently on site. Traffic on this section of the road is suspended”— wrote the governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz.

Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, reported that partisans blew up electrical poles in the Leningrad region of Russia.

“In exchange for a peaceful life (in Russia. – Auth.) came fear, vigilance and denunciation. This is where the payoff begins.”he wrote.

As the Telegram channel “Flagstock-Gomel region” reports, it is the Belarusian partisans who claim responsibility for the explosion in Bryansk region. They note that the connection between Gomel and the cities of the Russian Federation has been interrupted in this way.

As “FACTS” wrote, the other day there was an explosion in occupied Sevastopol. Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that as a result of the explosion, more than 10 tanks with oil products were destroyed. Their total capacity is about 40,000 tons. These petroleum products were intended for the needs of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

