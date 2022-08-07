The world of the school lashes out against the “expert teacher” launched by the Aid bis decree. In a few hours, an online petition launched by a teacher from Caltagirone, in the province of Catania, collected over 7,000 signatures. And it looks set to fly on the web. “The introduction of the ‘expert teacher’ – he writes Except Amatopromoter of the collection of signatures, to the president of the council Mario