Experts Lead Efforts to Green Over 30 Million Acres of Sandy Land in Xilin Gol

Xilin Gol Fights Against Desertification, Aims to Green 30 Million Acres of Sandy Land

October 27, 2023 – In an effort to combat desertification, experts in sand control in Xilin Gol are leading the charge to plant greenery on more than 30 million acres of sandy land. The Xilingol League of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region recently held a kickoff meeting for the 2023 autumn campaign, focusing on the key project of resolutely winning the annihilation war in the Hunshandake Sand Land.

The event saw the participation of over 400 people, including desert control experts and volunteers from all sectors of society. Their primary objective was to set up sand barriers and plant green sand to restore and reclaim the desertified land. The Hunshandake Sandy Land, which spans a vast area, is the closest sandy land to the capital city of Beijing among the four major sandy lands in China.

The Xilingol League in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is home to approximately 180,000 square kilometers of grassland, making it one of the main natural grasslands in Inner Mongolia. Within its territory, the Hunshandake sandy land area spans a massive 52.942 million acres. Despite years of prevention and control efforts, there are still over 30 million acres of sandy land that require management.

To address this issue, Xilin Gol launched the Hunshandak annihilation campaign, aiming to bring 31.99 million acres of desertified land under comprehensive management. It has set a target to complete the management task within the next seven years.

Desertification poses significant challenges to the environment, agriculture, and local communities. It leads to the loss of fertile soil, decreases in biodiversity, and increases the risk of sandstorms. By actively greening the sandy land, Xilin Gol hopes to restore ecological balance, protect the grasslands, and create a more sustainable environment for future generations.

The efforts in Xilin Gol are crucial not only for the region but also for the entire country. China News Network reports that Xilin Gol’s initiative is a vital step in China‘s ongoing battle against desertification. The campaign aligns with the national strategy to tackle environmental issues, enhance ecological protection, and promote sustainable development.

As Xilin Gol takes bold steps towards greenifying its sandy land, it sets an inspiring example for other regions facing similar challenges. By working together and implementing effective strategies, it is possible to reverse the detrimental effects of desertification and create a greener, more sustainable future.

