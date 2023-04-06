Status: 06.04.2023 06:45 a.m A heavy explosion occurred in the industrial area in Nienburg late Wednesday evening. The building was largely destroyed, said a police spokesman for the NDR in Lower Saxony.

Around 11:05 p.m. there was a loud bang, and a witness alerted the rescue workers. The blast tore a hole in the exterior of the two-story building, and the roof partially collapsed. Debris flew meters across the street. There was no fire, the police spokesman said. It is not known how the explosion happened. There were no injuries. An expert must first check the statics of the house before experts from the police can go to investigate the causes.

Medical products are stored in the building

According to NDR information, an intermediary for medical products is located in the two-story building. Disinfectants and FFP2 masks, among other things, are stored in the low-rise building.

archive 8 Min You can hear what is important in your region in the recording of the 3 p.m. regional news on NDR 1 Lower Saxony. 8 mins