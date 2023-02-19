Members of this organization blocked the facilities of the Emeralg company, in San Vicente del Caguan. They protest the alleged breaches by national level authorities of the commitments signed in 2018, through which they would be demanding social investment in the area.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation asked the Government of Caquetá to urgently convene an extraordinary security council to analyze and define action routes against the blockade that, since 5:00 in the morning, has been maintained by the peasant guard in front of the facilities of the Emeralg company, in the sector of the wells, in the municipality of San Vicente del Caguan.

As established by the control entity, the peasants intend to prevent the entry and exit of the people who are in said facilities and even the entry of food, as a sign of protest against the alleged breaches of the national level authorities of the commitments signed in 2018 , through which they would be demanding social investment in the area.

In a communication sent to Governor Arnulfo Gasga, the Attorney General’s Office indicated that “it has also learned of the postponement of a meeting scheduled for today by authorities of the central order, which apparently has generated discomfort in the peasant associations that lead this blockade. ”.

The Public Ministry warned about the need to adopt actions to prevent this problem from generating a disturbance of public order in the department, since according to the Security Council on February 15, apparently, the people who are carrying out the blockade are being constrained by dissidence, a situation that requires special security attention.