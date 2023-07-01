F1, Austrian GP: Qualifying analysis: That’s why the disappointment in the pits is the signal that Ferrari is making a comeback — Formula 1

Ferrari put in a great performance in qualifying at the Austrian GP, ​​with Charles Leclerc coming close to pole and Carlos Sainz third, but there was disappointment in the pits and this is the signal that Ferrari is back.

Qualifications of the Austrian GP with the track limits as protagonists, Max Verstappen and the Ferraris. Exam passed for SF-23 which came close to beating Max Verstappenwho needed some magic to get the better of a great one Ferrari, who already showed in FP1 that she has improved a lot with the updates taken to Austria. Charles Leclerc has repaid the work done in the factory in recent weeks by touching the pole position, e Dear Sainz who scored the third time. Just the reaction in the pits at the end of the session confirms that the Ferrari is coming back and the music It’s changed, and we are no longer satisfied with a good performance. Instead disappointment for Lewis Hamilton and two o’clock Aston Martin, beaten by McLaren’s Lando Norrisbut above all for George Russell and Sergio Perez eliminated in Q2.

The Ferrari confirms in Q3 that she is the only one able to contend for pole a Verstappen. Leclerc in trouble in T1 in Q1 and Q2, which had seen him always stay behind Sainzalready in the first attempt, finds the measures at curve 1. RB19 e SF-23, they are equal throughout the track, staging the usual challenge of the last two years. There Red Bull lengthens with DRS open, la Ferrari recovers the gap with the power of its engine, and the two cars have the same top speed on the straight. The goodness of the Ferrari updates can be appreciated in the central part, especially in terms of aerodynamic load. Leclerc proves that he has found the feeling with the SF-23, and brushing the T2, trims 46 thousandths to Verstappen and a tenth to Sainz.

The Red Bull in the third sector it is again higher than the Ferrariwho manages to stay in the fight for pole thanks to Leclerc. The Monegasque despite a SF-23 which in traction is still less than the RB19, he makes a masterpiece bordering on madness in turn 9, where he has the same speed as the RB19, and is still ahead of Verstappen. Leclerc he tries to do the same thing in turn 10, but risks losing the car and in order not to exceed the track limits he has to slow down, and it is precisely here that he loses pole. Own Sainz proves that it was Leclerc making a spell, and on the second attempt not matching his T3, accusing a tenth from Verstappen.

