F1: Verstappen excited to restart in Holland – F1

F1: Verstappen excited to restart in Holland – F1

“The summer holidays have been really good and I’ve spent quite a bit of time relaxing with friends. I’m excited to start the second half of the season now, and there’s no better way to start than in the Netherlands.”


Max Verstappen can’t wait to restart from his home circuit, in Zandvoort in the Netherlands, after the long summer break. “It’s a fantastic circuit and of course the fans are incredible there, so – adds the Formula 1 world champion who aims to equal Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine wins in a row – I’m definitely excited to be back on track. The weather it could be lenient, but it doesn’t matter; in any case – concludes the Red Bull driver – wet or dry, we’ll do our best to make sure we get the maximum points”.

