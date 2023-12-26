Falcao’s anger over social networks with one of his followers

However, although it seemed difficult to bother the historic forward of the Colombian National Team, a user of the “X” social network, formerly Twitter, bothered the ‘Tigre’ for a comment made by a sports journalist.

And the renowned commentator Ricardo Henao Calderón tweeted the following on his networks:

“”Do good and don’t look at who”, nor do you need to publish it on social networks…”

The account called La bodega, tagged Falcao, pointing out this phrase, wrote: “Falcao they talk to you.”

To which Radamel himself replied:

“If you see a post on my social media, send it to me so I don’t find out. I can’t control what third parties do.”

Share this: Facebook

X

