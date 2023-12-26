Home » Falcao’s anger over social networks with one of his followers
Falcao’s anger over social networks with one of his followers

However, although it seemed difficult to bother the historic forward of the Colombian National Team, a user of the “X” social network, formerly Twitter, bothered the ‘Tigre’ for a comment made by a sports journalist.

And the renowned commentator Ricardo Henao Calderón tweeted the following on his networks:

“”Do good and don’t look at who”, nor do you need to publish it on social networks…”

The account called La bodega, tagged Falcao, pointing out this phrase, wrote: “Falcao they talk to you.”

To which Radamel himself replied:

“If you see a post on my social media, send it to me so I don’t find out. I can’t control what third parties do.”

