Thirty years after the Falklands War (Malvinas) and seven after the Foradori-Duncan Pact, Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafier communicated, on the occasion of the G20 held in India, to his British colleague James Cleverly the decision to withdraw from cooperation for the ‘archipelago. The agreement provided for interaction in some sectors including transport and the economic one, a strategy adopted to prevent tensions in a disputed territory rich in resources including oil and fishing.

Basically Argentina has rejected the agreement as contrary to the claim of sovereignty over the islands of the government led by President Alberto Fenandez, while from London it was remarked with a statement released via Twetter that “the Falkland Islands are British. The people of the island have the right to decide their own future, and have already chosen to remain a self-governing overseas territory of the United Kingdom”.

The war of thirty years ago caused just over 900 deaths, and now the risk is of an escalation that could lead to a new conflict.