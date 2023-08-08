Title: China Flood Cover-Up Exposed Amid Government’s Fake Rescue Propaganda

Subtitle: Residents unveil truth behind authorities’ false claims of heavy rainfall

Date: August 7, 2023

Author: Yang Zheng

The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) authorities’ deceitful tactics in promoting their relief efforts during natural disasters have once again come to light. Exposed by a circulating video on overseas social media, a resident of Bazhou, Hebei revealed the truth behind the recent floods and the government’s fraudulent rescue operations.

In the video, a female resident bravely speaks out about the flooding in her area. She explains that the flood was intentionally diverted to protect Beijing and Xiong’an, causing her own home and factories to be submerged. She exposes the lies propagated by the Central News that simply dismissed the situation as heavy rainfall.

Furthermore, she reveals that it was the villagers themselves who risked their lives to rescue the elderly, contrary to what was reported by China Central Television (CCTV) as the work of a lifeguard team. She urges everyone to watch the CCTV report and compare it to her video to uncover the truth.

The video and the resident’s testimonies triggered a massive backlash on China‘s social media platform, Weibo. Netizens expressed their outrage at the authorities’ cover-up and spread official flood notices to illustrate their grievances.

The flood in Bazhou is being attributed to deliberate flood discharge rather than natural rainfall. The anger of the people living in the affected areas is justified, as their villages have become the designated recipients of floodwaters. Livestock, including chickens, ducks, and geese, have been swept away, and factories have suffered substantial losses. Despite the hardships endured by the villagers, authorities continue to paint a false narrative of the situation.

The fraudulent rescue efforts and lack of evacuation coordination were also criticized by those involved in the relief operations in the hardest-hit area of Zhuozhou. Officials failed to prioritize the safety of the residents by not organizing timely evacuations before releasing floodwaters.

The irony of the situation was further highlighted by netizens who recalled previous remarks made by CCP Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying, where she accused the West and praised the CCP. The stark contrast of her statements with the actual flood situation gave rise to a satirical effect.

Reactions to the video and revelations were overwhelmingly critical of the government’s actions. Netizens questioned the lack of media scrutiny on the situation and lamented the sacrifice of the lives and properties of millions of people in Zhuozhou and surrounding areas to protect Beijing and Xiong’an.

In a separate incident, a netizen in Pingshan, Hebei, released a video showing snowfall on August 5. The occurrence of “June Flying Snow” in traditional Chinese culture, which signifies great grievances in the world, led netizens to express their despair and question whether divine intervention was at play.

The repost of the video by veteran journalist Gao Yu alone garnered an impressive 285,000 views, indicating the widespread interest and concern surrounding these events.

