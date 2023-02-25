Registration by 21.04.2023 | Delivery 1st degree by 21.07.2023

The Municipality of Falzes has announced a design competition for the construction of a residential care centre supra-municipal which will give assistance to 78 people.

Falzes is located in the Val Pusteria, just west of the Brunico extension. The new and large structure will not only change the look of the country in one sensitive location from a landscape point of viewbut will also have a important from a socio-structural point of view. The building lot is centrally located in the western undeveloped area of ​​Falzes and borders directly on a public building complex with primary school, kindergarten, library and gymnasium.

There are 3 residential care areas:

Area 1 (for 28 people) can be managed as a “single” unit, structured so that it can also be managed with two partial wards with 14 beds in order to be able to react better and more flexibly to fluctuating care needs . For more intensive care, smaller units can be created. The program foresees some spaces in double quantity such as the refectory, living room and TV room.

Areas 2 and 3 are structured in the same way, but for 25 assisted people each.

Each residential area must have its own contiguous external part which can be designed as a terrace or a garden. The aspect of shading must be duly taken into consideration.

The estimated net cost of construction amounts to 19 million and 600 thousand eurosincluding safety charges, those for furnishings at 5 million euros.

COMPETITION PROCEDURE

The competition is an open procedure, anonymously and involves three phases:

Competition registration : delivery of the application for participation by 21.04.2023

: delivery of the application for participation by 21.04.2023 Il first degree – project study elaboration – is aimed at selecting TEN creative proposals, to be admitted to the second degree – deadline 07.21.2023

– project study elaboration – is aimed at selecting TEN creative proposals, to be admitted to the second degree – deadline 07.21.2023 Il second degree – design processing – is aimed at identifying the best project among those presented by the admitted bidders – deadline 07.12.2023

Papers required – 1st degree

1 graphic board (A1 format) containing: plan with context and representation of the routes, scale 1:1000, schematic representation of the layout of the individual functional areas and external areas, scale 1:500, two schematic sections, simplified three-dimensional graphic representation of the volumes, functional diagram at the discretion of the performance participant

(A1 format) containing: plan with context and representation of the routes, scale 1:1000, schematic representation of the layout of the individual functional areas and external areas, scale 1:500, two schematic sections, simplified three-dimensional graphic representation of the volumes, functional diagram at the discretion of the performance participant illustrative report (A4 format – max 2 sides)

award

– 1st place 45,500 euros

– 2nd place: 32,500 euros,

– 3rd place: 19,500 euros,

A total amount of 32,500 euros is available for further awards

Call for tenders and tender documents

