EMPOLI – At the stadium ‘Castellani‘ Of Empolithe home team coached and Zanetti hosts the leaders Napoli in un match valid for the twenty-fourth day of the championship. If the Tuscans are looking for points to close the salvation speech, the team of Spalletti – returning from the net 2-0 of Frankfurt againstunity in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League – he wants to continue his fantastic journey towards the Scudetto. The match will be ruled by the referee Separated.

19:43

84′ – Standing ovation and embrace with Spalletti for Osimhen

New change for Napoli, Simeone in and Osimhen out, who receives the standing ovation of the many Neapolitan fans present in the stands of Mapei and the applause of coach Spalletti, who then embraces him in an extremely significant gesture.

19:40

80′ – Napoli in 10 concedes nothing and continues to attack

Spalletti’s team continues to grind game. Far from having accused the numerical inferiority, Napoli continues to look for the third goal, first with Elmas and then with Osimhen.

19:35

75′ – Double substitution for Spalletti

Spalletti is not satisfied despite the advantage and makes a double substitution, with Olivera ed Diamondwhich take the place of Lozano e Kvaratskhelia. Zanetti replies with vineyard e The market to play it all.

19:28

68′ – Naples in ten! Mario Rui expelled, Zanetti’s move

Direct red for Mario Ruifor a foul in the midfield circle on Caputo. Naples in ten and immediate countermove by the Empoli coach, Zanettiwhich he sends to the field Stojanovic per Don’t worry.

19:22

62′ – One yellow card each: Ayroldi keeps the match under control

First hints of nervousness and first interventions by Ayroldi who, after theadmonition Of Henderson in the first half, he distributes the first yellow cards in the short span of a few seconds: sanctioned Grassi e Lozano.

19:15

57′ – Napoli have fun, but waste opportunities in the series

Empoli’s first chance of recovery was illusory, Napoli returned to dominate and produce chances in series: after the failed one from Anguissa, it was Lozano who missed the big target from a very favorable position. Zanetti changes with Caputo and Grassi for Piccoli and Henderson.

19:10

52′ – Anguissa nearly scores

No skidding after the farewell blunder resumed, Napoli resumed ruminating their football and Anguissa, on Zielinski’s assist, sent the ball of a possible trio wide by a whisker.

19:05

47′ – Empoli immediately close to scoring with Piccoli

Distraction of Mario Rui and immediately a chance to reopen the game for Empoli, Rahman save his Little ones.

19:03

All ready for the shoot

The teams make their return to the pitch at the Castellani, Napoli ahead 2-0 on a Empoli that he has nothing more to lose and that I will play a second half with a white weapon. No substitutions at half-time, it starts again with the 22 protagonists of the first fraction.

18:46

45+1′ – Empoli-Napoli, the first half ends

The first half ends at the ‘Castellani’ stadium: the Napoli leads 2-0. The own goal by Ismaili on 17′ and doubling by Osimhen al 28′.

18:43

43′ – Empoli sees Baldanzi again

The team of Zanetti try to shake yourself with a conclusion of Baldanzihowever walled up by Kim.

18:40

40′ – Napoli continues to attack

The blues dominate Spalletti who continue to keep the rearguard of theEmpoli. Osimhen on the shields: the Nigerian has reached altitude 19 league goals.

18:34

34′ – Double chance for Napoli!

Naples close to 3-0: first Osimhenface to face with Vicar, shoots at the Empoli goalkeeper who sends for a corner. From the following corner Kimwith a header, hits the crossbar.

18:29

29′ – NAPLES DOUBLES: OSIMHEN SCORE!

Naples still in goal. From the developments of a corner, Zielinski-Mario Rui scheme and ball for Kvaratskhelia trying to shoot from distance: Vicar clears but the ball reaches the feet of Osimhen which, by tap-in, brings the Napoli up 2-0!

18:25

25′ – Henderson cautioned

The midfielder of Zanetti strattona Osimhen: the first yellow card of the match is for him.

18:21

21′ – Empoli dangerous with Henderson

Long shot for the Empoli player: Meret deflects for a corner!

18:20

20′ – Osimhen! Outside of the network

Deep ball for the Nigerian attacker who outspeeds Luperto and tries to trick Vicario from a tight angle: the ball goes into the outside of the net.

18:17

17′ – GOOOOOL NAPOLI, AUTOGAL BY ISMAJLI!

Following a corner kick, the ball reaches the edge of the Empoli penalty area: Kvaratskhelia brush inside the area and prime Zielinski. Low cross of the Pole and Ismailiin an attempt to anticipate Osimhen, diverts into your own port. Naples forward!

18:11

11′ – Haas, high shot

Satriano receives the ball and serves the blue midfielder who tries a right footed shot from 20 metres: very high ball.

18:07

7′ – Kvaratskhelia! Naples responds

Following the development of a corner kick, the ball passes outside the area: the Georgian ace tries the first shot but the shot is not accurate.

18:04

4′ – Marin, Empoli dangerous

The Empoli midfielder finishes on goal from a free kick: ball out.

18:00

1′ – The game begins at the ‘Castellani’!

Kick-off by the referee Ayroldi for Empoli-Naplesmatch that opens the 24th day of Serie A. Zanetti’s team moves the first ball of the match.

17:55

Spalletti: “Olivera on the bench”. About Empoli…

The blue coach Luciano Spallettito the microphones of Dazn: “Olivera had a hardened muscle, the choice to make only one line-up change compared to the Champions League match comes from the reasoning of not running the risk of making someone tired“. On the winning mentality of his players, Spalletti dice: “All football players have the Osimhen ma mask today we’re playing against those who have come from behind twice from 0-2, those who have won against Inter“.

17:45

Accardi: “There is a piece of Empoli in this Napoli”

The sporting director of Empoli, Peter Accardihas honeyed words to Dazn’s microphones for some former Azzurri players, including Mario Rui e of Lorenzo: “For all of us it is a source of pride, they are very happy, we feel close to them. There is a piece of Empoli in this Napoli“. They are Spallettianother ex from the challenge, who praised Empoli, Accardi declares: “We are pleased, who knows the ‘Empoli model’ better than Spalletti. We continue with this philosophy of making young people grow“.

17:35

Empoli and Napoli on the pitch for the warm-up

The teams took to the pitch of the ‘Castellani’ for the heating of the match which will begin at 18. The match will be directed by John Ayroldi of the section of Molfetta.

17:30

A Scudetto-worthy result for Napoli

It’s not just the guys from Spalletti to work wonders on the field, but also the accounts of the Napoli. Numbers less poetic than the feints of Fourth but equally important for the solidity of the club, an essential prerequisite for its technical competitiveness. (READ MORE)

17:20

Naples, the sensational statistic at Empoli: Spalletti trembles

Thirteen preceding the Castellani between Empoli e Napoli. The statistics smile at the Tuscans, Spalletti trembles rereading them but he knows well that numbers and certain data are made to be overturned. (READ EVERYTHING)

17:10

Naples, that precedent from 1987…

After the win for 2-0 of the first leg, the Napoli could keep clean sheets in back-to-back matches againstEmpoli in A league for the second time in history: the first occasion coincides with the season 1986/87 (4-0 at ‘San Paolo’ and 0-0 in Tuscany) at the end of which the Azzurri won their first championship.

16:57

The official formations of Empoli-Napoli

Here are the choices of Zanetti e Spalletti for the challenge of the ‘Castellani’.

EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Vicar; Parisi, Luperto, Ismajli, Ebuehi; Haas, Marin, Henderson; Baldanzi; Small, Satriano. Trainer: Zanetti.

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Takes; Mario Rui, Kim, Rrahmani, Di Lorenzo; Zielinski, Lobotka, Anguissa; Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen, Lozano. Coach: Spalletti.

16:53

Empoli and Napoli challenge each other: the precedent of the first leg

The first leg betweenEmpoli and the Napoli the scene took place last November 8: at the ‘Maradona’ stadium, Spalletti’s team prevailed 2-0 with goals by Lozano (on penalty) e Zielinski.

16:45

Empoli-Napoli, the teams on the pitch soon

At 18, at the ‘Carlo Castellani’ stadium in Empoli, they will take the field Empoli and Naples. The game will open the 24th round of A league. The hosts are returning from a 1-1 away draw in the derby against Fiorentina and are +11 above the relegation zone. The team of Spallettiafter conquering the field of Sassuolo in the championship and that ofConcord Francoforte in the Champions League with a double 2-0, he will take the field for the third consecutive away match. The Azzurri are firmly at the top of Serie A: 15 points ahead ofInter second.

Empoli – Carlo Castellani Stadium