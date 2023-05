The Minister of Housing, Michelle Sol, delivered this Thursday, May 11, four adequate homes to veterans and ex-combatants of the armed conflict in the departments of Cuscatlán and San Vicente. According to the official, the investment for this project is $79,680. In addition, it was indicated that the houses were built in less than […]

The post Families from the past armed conflict are benefited with decent housing appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook