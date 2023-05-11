Schiaretti with the UIA: A great front and a coalition government are needed

The governor of Córdoba and candidate for president of the Nation Juan Schiaretti shared a working meeting with the president of the Argentine Industrial Union (UIA), Daniel Funes de Rioja, and members of the Executive Committee of the aforementioned entity.

In that meeting, the presidential candidate insisted on creating a new political space that differs from the Frente de Todos and Juntos por el Cambio, although he added a strong political definition: that the next national government should be a coalition one.

“We have to make a front of fronts to go to the elections and then a coalition government to allow our country to move accordingly,” said the provincial president, in line with what the governor in Córdoba is promoting, with the Hacemos coalition United is headed by Martín Llaryora as a candidate for governor.

The meeting with the UIA authorities took place this Thursday at noon at the UIA headquarters, in the city of Buenos Aires.

After the meeting with one of the most influential national business entities, Schiaretti expressed: “Argentina can only get out of these long years of decadence, and leave behind the damn crack, if the forces that want production and work and a normal country are able to establish a common program”.

Activity as a candidate

Schiaretti supports Llaryora’s candidacy for governor in Córdoba, but one day a week, usually Wednesday or Thursday, he travels to the Federal Capital to meet with national leaders, businessmen and gives interviews to national media.

It should be noted that during the meeting they also discussed industrial activity at the national and provincial levels, the productive agenda for the coming years and the challenges for Argentina to generate a development process with a federal perspective, among others.

In addition to members of the entity’s Executive Committee, there were the president of the Industrial Union of Córdoba (UIC), Luis Macario; the national deputy Carlos Gutiérrez, the Cordovan Minister of Industry Eduardo Accastello and the economist Diego Bossio, one of the national shipowners of the governor of Córdoba.

