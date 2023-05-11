Home » Internet – Musk wants to install Twitter boss – but continue to be in charge
Internet – Musk wants to install Twitter boss – but continue to be in charge

Internet – Musk wants to install Twitter boss – but continue to be in charge

San Francisco (German news agency) – US tech billionaire Elon Musk wants to install a new Twitter boss. “She’ll start in about six weeks,” Musk wrote Thursday — on Twitter, of course, and that he’s already hired the person as CEO.

Obviously, Musk still wants to keep the reins firmly in his hands: His role will be “Executive Chair”, which is what Anglo-Americans call a function that is independent of the actual head of the company, the CEO, and which has certain overlaps with the function of a Chairman of the Supervisory Board, but also runs the business and is above everything else. While a CEO usually runs the day-to-day business, an “executive chair” is responsible for the big strategic decisions – which should probably be to Musk’s taste. He will also be Technical Director (CTO) and oversee the product and software department, among other things, he said. Ever since Musk completely took over Twitter last year, things have been going haywire there: the majority of employees have been fired, but many advertisers have also jumped off.

