Home » Stayed overnight without paying: fraudsters arrested
News

Stayed overnight without paying: fraudsters arrested

by admin
Stayed overnight without paying: fraudsters arrested

Between March 23 and May 8 of this year, a man rented eight different hotels and accommodation facilities in Schärding and the surrounding area without paying at the end of the stay, with the exception of three days.

The 38-year-old, who, according to the police, has no permanent residence, always proceeded in the same way: First, he faked his ability to pay at check-in, then left the respective company one day before the planned departure. The unpaid overnight stays resulted in damage in the mid four-digit range.

The man also looted the room inventory and stole various items such as flat screen TVs, coffee machines and cutlery.

Last Monday, the authorities were able to arrest the suspect at a shelter. He was transferred to the Ried prison on Tuesday.

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

See also  The deadline to calibrate taximeters in the District expired

You may also like

This is the “difficulty factor” of excavating the...

Oberhof: After the fatal bobsleigh accident: investigations are...

Series and movie tips: Cleopatra and the world...

Graduates of the Barranquilla Sectional Free University constitute...

Pakistan: Ex-PM Khan’s Arrest Invalidated | Current Asia...

AKO survey: Matovič continues to grow, Kollár and...

Support for students who will present Saber 11...

Family fun in the mountains of Oberaudorf

What is Title 42 and what happens at...

Colombia and Venezuela agree to strengthen military cooperation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy