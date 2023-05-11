Stayed overnight without paying: fraudsters arrested

Between March 23 and May 8 of this year, a man rented eight different hotels and accommodation facilities in Schärding and the surrounding area without paying at the end of the stay, with the exception of three days.

The 38-year-old, who, according to the police, has no permanent residence, always proceeded in the same way: First, he faked his ability to pay at check-in, then left the respective company one day before the planned departure. The unpaid overnight stays resulted in damage in the mid four-digit range.

The man also looted the room inventory and stole various items such as flat screen TVs, coffee machines and cutlery.

Last Monday, the authorities were able to arrest the suspect at a shelter. He was transferred to the Ried prison on Tuesday.

ePaper

Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper

