‘Blackpink’ Jennie, sad after sending her first dog… “Cut off conversations with mom, be careful now”

(Source = YouTube channel ‘Kang Hyung-wook’s Bodeum TV’ capture)

Group Black Pink Jennie confessed that she had a hard time after sending her dog Kai.

On the 26th, in ‘Kang Hyung-wook’s Gast Show’ on the YouTube channel ‘Kang Hyung-wook’s Bodeum TV’, Jennie and her dog Kuma appeared and talked about various things.

On this day, Jennie said, “I’m such a fan. It’s one of my favorite channels, so I came out because I wanted to show off Kuma.”

Jenny continued, “Kuma is between 8 and 9 years old. Kuma means bear in Japanese, but when I first brought him, he looked like a bear.” When she sees a man or a motorcycle, she goes crazy,” she boasted and worried at the same time.

In particular, Jennie said, “Recently, the second Kuma had a hard time because the first baby was sent to heaven. I want to ask if there is any comfort I can do,” she said. My family felt depressed a lot,” he confessed.

In response, Hyeong-wook Kang said, “Usually, the second dog unintentionally puts a lot of will on the first dog. Like a normal mother, I chase after her and imitate her,” gaining Jenny’s sympathy.

After the first child left, Jenny also confessed that she hadn’t spoken to her mother on the phone for a while. Jenny said, “I was so emotional that even meeting her eyes made me cry. It took me a while to tell this story now. I’m still careful,” she said, revealing her hard heart.

Jennie said, “I raised Kai like a younger brother. She’s big, so when you sit down, she’s like a person,” she said. She is much better now.”