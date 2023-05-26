The WMF exhibition area is preparing to welcome the future of innovation

Over 550 exhibitors will be present in the 10 pavilions of the Rimini Fair which will bring examples of futuristic robotics such as the humanoid robot by Hanson Robotics Sophia and the Jet Suit by Gravity Industries which will bring flying man back to the WMF, artiﬁcial intelligence, software, tools and machines autonomous driving, all in a fair area divided into thematic districts. 49 Open Stages active in the Exhibition Area in which experts, professionals and creators will share their knowledge and points of view on innovation, technology and culture.

This year, more than ever, the Exhibition Area represents a crossroads of opportunities and events, ranging from networking for digital professionals, to B2B meetings with companies and startups from all over the world, up to entertainment, music and relaxation : all this will allow each participant to live an unforgettable experience, for three days entirely projected into the future.

Bologna, 25/05/2023 – The WMF, International Fair and Festival on Technological and Digital Innovation, is preparing to welcome more than 550 exhibitors from all over the world within the 10 pavilions of the Rimini Fair. From 15 to 17 June, the over 60,000 attendance expected will have the opportunity to discover, in one place, the most advanced technological solutions that are shaping the digital future, interact with very advanced examples of robotics, discover cutting-edge tools and software that use artificial intelligence and explore the 49 Open Stage active in the Exhibition Area and accessible to all WMF participants.

“This year in particular, it is important for us to bring to the region that hosts us and which was hit by the flood, innovative projects and realities from all over the world, capable of providing new solutions and new resources for the area” he explains Cosmano Lombardo, Founder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of the WMF “as a reality we strongly believe in the ability of technology to bring support and progress towards the needs and challenges of humanity. The three days is the result of a process carried out thanks to the union of common commitments, of a cooperation process that involves our community as well as companies, startups and institutional realities that share our approach to digital and technological innovation” and continues ”in the Exhibition Area this year, thanks to the presence of over 550 exhibitors, we will have the opportunity to discover and touch first-hand all that technological progress and digital innovation are capable of generating and how many innovative solutions they can bring beneﬁt to the future of the whole society.”

Startups, companies and creators between Thematic Districts and Open Stages

Within the 10 pavilions of the Rimini Fair, users will be able to explore the numerous Thematic Districts, each vertical on one of the main sectors of Technological and Digital Innovation, but also social. Inside them, the over 550 exhibitors Italians and internationals will present their most revolutionary projects and products with which they are shaping the future, offering the opportunity to discover the latest trends and most recent advances in the fields of digital-tech, robotics, innovative business and much more.

The players of innovative entrepreneurship and Open Innovation will be gathered in the Startup & VCs Districtthe exhibition area dedicated to StartupScaleups, Accelerators, IncubatorsPMI innovative e investor delegations from all over the world. Inside there are scheduled events, initiatives and B2B meetings to encourage themeeting of startups with investorsincubators and international players, while participants will be able to discover innovative projects and services offered by over 350 startups present with a stand at the fair.

large space forintelligence artificial nell’AI Districtwhere they will be presented innovative applications at the robotics, to the world of work and education, but also products, software, services and the latest innovations in the AI ​​​​field brought by Italian and international companies. Inherent in the field of new technologies is the Maker&Tech District, a space dedicated to tech innovation where research institutes, Makers and innovative SMEs will be able to present their projects and products ranging from robotics ai drones and to the most innovative products related to sectors such as the automotive, while Martech & E-Commerce District is the district where Web Agency, Tools, services for E-commerce and the main digital players will be able to present their solutions during the 3 days. In the Book District the stands of Apogeo, Flaccovio, Hoepli and Flacowski will be present, while the Creator District will instead host professionals from the digital sector, called upon to share their experiences in the field of content creation, creating an unmissable opportunity to meeting and comparing with their own communities present at the WMF and with digital and pr agency. Among the personalities of the web present in the Fair Area also the creator Alice Venturi, Rick DuFeryoutuber and podcaster, and Jessica Giorgia Senesi.

Not only District: they are active in the Exhibition Area 49 Open Stageaccessible to all WMF participants, in which it will be possible to follow cultural dissemination interventions on the themes of technological and digital innovation by guests and speakers – over 1,000 scheduled for the three days – arriving in Rimini Worldwide. Startup e Open Innovation, Artiﬁcial Intelligence with vertical internships on AI applied to PMsI, al Work and to the sector educationEsports, cinema and content creation are just some of the topics that will be addressed on the Open Stages, and will offer an unmissable opportunity for discussion and insight for all participants, who will thus be able to alternate the exploration of the over 550 exhibitors with training moments.

Technology and robotics shows are staged at the WMF

During the three days, the Exhibition Area will become the spectacular setting in which technology manifests itself in all its grandeur. Among the most eagerly awaited performances, after the Italian preview of the last edition, the performance of the Jet Suit Of Gravity Industriesan extraordinary example of how technological innovation and robotics can turning humanity’s wildest dreams into realitysuch as hovering. Numerous companies will bring to WMF examples of robotics among the most advanced in the world: Sophiathe social android from Hanson Robotics that unites the artificial intelligence roboticsin addition to playing the role of

co-host on the WMF Mainstage will also be present in the Exhibition Area, available to participants who wish to interact with her. Another novelty of 2023 is the presence of MOCAthe collaborative robot developed at the IIT controlled thanks to the movements of the operator’s body and designed to provide man with remote assistance, and then prototypes of robotic exoskeletons wearable on the human bodyMetaglovethe glove that uses innovative quantum tracking technologies e CG animation systems will be available to participants, who within a single fair will have the opportunity to experience the future and technological innovation firsthand. The Exhibition Area will then be enlivened by the music of Theotronicthe pianist robot and come on One Love Machine, the band made up of robots made entirely of recycled metal materials. Me too’automotivethe last frontier of innovation applied to mobility, will be on display inside the Exhibition Area: participants will be able to attend a real race on the track created ad hoc for the models of self-driving car presented by the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, in competition with those developed by the University of Bologna, for a moment of pure entertainment and show.

B2B meetings, job interviews and networking opportunities

Among the thematic events scheduled in the Exhibition Area there is also the Digital Job Fairdedicated to professionals and companies in the Digital-Tech sector, with numerous initiatives to facilitate thebusiness meeting with open positions e professionals looking for employment. Digital-tech professionals, creators, junior resources and students entering the world of work will be able to organize interviews with companies from different industries, from martech all’artiﬁcial intelligence, dal tourism all’ecommerce and much more. Furthermore, during the three days, events and events will be organized opportunities for meetings and business matching, to accelerate and incentivize the connection between businesses, professionals, startups, investors e PA. Inside the 10 pavilions will be present B2B areaswith bookable desks in which to organize meetings and live recruitment moments.

Entertainment and show in the WMF Exhibition Area

Entertainment and shows will also be two essential components of this edition of the WMF: they will be back buskers from all over the world, who with their performances will contribute to creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere throughout the Exhibition Area, to amuse and entertain those present. Also there musica will play an important role in the program of events at the Fair: live artists, emerging bands, DJ sets and featuring the likes of Alessio Bertallot are scheduled on Pool Stage, located in the pool area. The Exhibition Area will also offer those present numerous opportunities to play of different kinds: during the three days, participants will be able, for example, to have fun challenging friends and colleagues on the platform made available by Federscherma, one of the partners of WMF 2023.

In addition to the “classic” sports, within thearea eSports will be usable by the participants of the stations where they can play with Playstation 5, Just Dance and Oculus and where they will take place tournaments and showmatches.

The appointment with the WMF, the international event entirely dedicated to the world of innovation, is back on 15, 16 and 17 June 2023. The 2023 edition, scheduled at the Rimini Fair, will bring together the best of digital and social innovation, the main national and international players, startups and investors, institutions, universities and non-profit organizations in the sector.

60,000 attendance expected from 85 countries, more than 1,000 speakers and guests from all over the world, 1,300 startups and investors, and over 90 internships, now in its 11th edition, the WMF is the international reference fair for the world of innovation.

