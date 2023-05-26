Base of the Historical Pact in Antioquia joins the campaign of Esteban Restrepo

More than 200 militants from the parties that make up the Historical Pact in the department of Antioquiasigned a letter in support of the candidate for the Governor of Antioquia for the Independientes party, Esteban Restrepo.

Another document in which they support Esteban Restrepo in his candidacy is in which At least fifteen Liberal Party councilors in various municipalities of the department expressed their support for the former Secretary of Government of Medellín. Congressmen, mayoral candidates, councils, local administrative boards and activists announce their support for the campaign for the governorship of Antioquia of the leader of the Independientes party.

The message of the Historical Pact to Esteban Restrepo in Antioquia

“We come together to defend the change reforms in our department and join forces with our partner Esteban Restrepo in the construction of a government program that reflects the feelings of the people, of the historically excluded, as well as defending the country’s vision of the Historical Pact and progressive citizens”, say the leaders who sent the letter to Restrepo, who scores in the most recent surveys where the pre-candidates who have expressed their aspiration appear.

Besides, the militancy of the Historical Pact in Antioquia that signs the letter asked to join efforts around Restrepo’s candidacy: “We also invite the free citizens and other alternative sectors of Antioquia, as well as the Green Alliance and Liberal Social Democratic base sectors, to build a Broad Front for Change in Antioquia.”

By the way, in the last few hours it became known that a group of 15 liberal party councilors who at the time were in the campaign of president Gustavo Petro, also announced their intention to support Esteban Restrepothus profiling himself as the candidate of the left in the department.