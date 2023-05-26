2023 NFL Week 1 Odds, Predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game

The 2023 NFL schedule is finally here! In the season’s first game, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will open up at home against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7.

The Chiefs are the current favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII, +600 at FOX Bet. The champs’ first test will be against a Detroit team that showed grit throughout the 2022 season. Kansas City is currently favored by 6.5 points in this exciting season-opening matchup.

On a side note, here is a fun nugget you can share with your friends about the Chiefs. They are currently the only squad favored in all their games in 2023.

Sunday, September 10, marks the first Sunday of the regular season, and fans and bettors can catch some of the day’s most exciting games on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

The Carolina Panthers open up at the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South showdown, a game where No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young will likely make his NFL debut. The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites in that matchup.

Another big game on FOX features the San Francisco 49ers facing off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. San Francisco is currently favored by 3 points in that opener. The 49ers are also the fourth-betting favorite at FOX Bet at +800 to win it all next season.

The afternoon card features a rivalry as old as time, with Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears taking on Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers . Chicago is currently favored against Green Bay, a rarity if you look back at the last few years with quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm.

Speaking of Rodgers, the Monday night game will feature the new-look New York Jets as they take the field with him at quarterback. The Jets currently have the seventh-best odds (+1600) to win next season’s Lombardi. One thing is for sure, watching A. Rod’s mission to get his new squad to the Super Bowl will be must-see TV all season.

Also, if you are looking for help on how to throw down a couple of bucks on the season openers, we have you covered with a couple of early best bets from FOX Sports NFL Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz!

So let’s dive into the lines for every single game for opening weekend.

Here are the 2023 NFL Week 1 lines for every game ( via FOX Bet ):

Detroit Lions +6.5 at Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers -3 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Carolina Panthers +2.5 at Atlanta Falcons

Houston Texans +9.5 at Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals -2.5 at Cleveland Browns

Oakland Raiders +3.5 at Denver Broncos

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6 at Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals +6 at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans +4 at New Orleans Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars -4 at Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams +4.5 at Seattle Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles -4 at New England Patriots

Green Bay Packers +1.5 at Chicago Bears

Miami Dolphins +2 at Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys -2.5 at New York Giants

Buffalo Bills -2 at New York Jets

Giants vs. Eagles on Christmas Day, 49ers vs. Eagles in week 13 announced ahead of NFL schedule release

Kevin Burkhardt and Erin Andrews announced two big matchups for FOX NFL this season.

A few other marquee matchups stick out on the Week 1 card. Here’s a quick look.

Buffalo Bills -2 at New York Jets

Josh Allen and the Bills are currently 2-point favorites in their opening game against the Jets. They also come into the season with high expectations, second in the odds to win the Super Bowl at +800.

Buffalo lost 27-10 to Cincinnati in the Divisional Round last season and will be focused on making an even deeper playoff run. Allen finished the year with 4,283 passing yards and 35 touchdowns.

Can Allen out-duel Rodgers in this star-studded opener?

Philadelphia Eagles -4 at New England Patriots

The Eagles at the Patriots will be another game to mark your opening week calendars for. The Eagles flew high last year with a terrific run to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, their run ended in a close 38-35 loss to the Chiefs, but Philadelphia has a chance to get back to the big game after having one of the best drafts. The team loaded up their defense, complementing their already impressive unit with several players from one of the all-time best defensive units consisting of Georgia players.

The franchise also agreed to terms with superstar QB Jalen Hurts to the tune of $255 million, making sure the most important position in football is locked up for them for years to come.

Aaron Rodgers effect gives Jets five primetime games in 2023

The NFL schedule has been released, meaning the season is coming!

Dallas Cowboys -2.5 at New York Giants

Can the Cowboys finally make a deep playoff run worth mentioning? Or is Dallas doomed to exit stage left in the Divisional Round again, or worse, the Wild Card round?

The Boys are 2.5-favorites at NFC East nemesis New York in Week 1. An opening-week win on enemy turf could be exactly what America’s Team needs to silence doubters and boost quarterback Dak Prescott’s confidence as the season gets underway.

Miami Dolphins +2 at Los Angeles Chargers

Dolphins at Chargers will be another fun contest to watch featuring two high-flying offenses. This will be a battle between Tua Tagovailoa — a quarterback whose season was plagued with injuries in 2022, and Justin Herbert — a player who FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sammy P likes to win MVP.

The Chargers are currently favored by 2 in this showdown.

Brian Daboll won't discuss Saquon Barkley's contract

Craig Carton is joined by Greg Jennings to talk the biggest headlines in football, including the New York Giants, who's head coach refuses to talk Saquon Barkley's contract.

Expert picks from FOX Sports NFL Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

With the NFL schedule being set, it’s time to look at betting some Week 1 NFL lines because it’s never too early to start thinking about the upcoming season. Here are a couple of the best bets that piqued my interest at first glance:

San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers (+3 at FOX Bet)

The Steelers have won three straight opening weekend games, including two road upsets. In 2021, they traveled to Buffalo and stunned the Bills, winning 23-16. Last year, they opened the year by forcing five turnovers in a win at Cincinnati. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin always has his team ready in season openers.

This year they boast a top-tier defense, good offensive skill position players and quarterback Kenny Pickett in his second year. Pickett displayed enough flash at the end of last season to show he has the potential to live up to his draft slot.

I’ve never seen a team built like the 49ers in my lifetime. The 49ers can make a claim to have the best running back, left tackle, pass rusher and linebacker in the league. Throw in Deebo Samuel as an elite offensive weapon, plus young secondary pieces, and this is the best roster in the league. Hands down.

However, they are average at quarterback and currently have Sam Darnold taking first-team reps in the off-season program. Trey Lance, the third pick by S.F. in the 2021 draft, has started four games in two seasons and is recovering from multiple lower leg surgeries. Brock Purdy, the seventh-round rookie sensation, is recovering from elbow surgery. The 49ers have no great quarterback options at the moment. This is why I’m rolling with the Steelers to cover week one — too much uncertainty at quarterback in San Francisco.

PICK: Pittsburgh (+3 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots (+5 at FOX Bet)

The Eagles are the rightful favorites to win the NFC again in 2023, but I’m going to fade them in Week 1 against the Patriots. The Super Bowl hangover is real, especially when the Super Bowl runner-ups open as favorites. Even when those teams have won, like the 2017 Falcons, they did not cover the game.

While the Patriots have not been as strong without Tom Brady, their outstanding defense has continued to play well. Last season they finished best in the league in weighted defensive DVOA, and I expect the same effort this season. That unit will be ready, with coach Belichick having months to prepare.

On offense, the Patriots hired former Texans head coach and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to run the show. This is a massive upgrade over whatever the Patriots attempted to do last season. He was a poor general manager, so he gets mocked for his time in Houston, but his on–field performance was good. The Texans won the division in four of his six seasons, while his time at Alabama saw quarterback Bryce Young win the Heisman trophy.

The Patriots will have a functional offense this season. There are question marks at wide receiver, which might slow them down, but I still like their chances to cover the five in Week 1.

PICK: Patriots (+5 at FOX Bet at time of pick) to lose by fewer than 5 points (or win outright)

Stay tuned to FOX Sports to keep up with the odds as they shift ahead of NFL Week 1!

