TikTok is characterized by providing millions of videos of all kinds for entertainment every day, however, it is also common to find unusual clips, as is the case of a young woman who shared a video where her family is seen eating chicken while traveling by plane.

The recording shows two women, a minor and an older man, helping themselves to fried chicken, which, apparently, they had previously preparedbefore the eyes of the other passengers.

At the same time, it is observed how the family, of Dominican origin, He savors the chicken without shame, and between laughs.

So, the video, only 5 seconds long, accompanied by the description “sometimes I tell stories about my mom, but some are such strange people that they make them up”, it was a total boom, reaching more than 6 million views on the TikTok platform.

In turn, it also generated thousands of comments, among those who laughed and applauded the “cunning” of the family, as well as some who saw this as something negativesince they can bother the other crew members.

Thus, although there were hundreds of humorous comments, the woman who uploaded the video had to disable them, as most of them were critical.

Meanwhile, the act of the people, it seems, was due to the fact that some airlines do not have the food service includedso this was a way to “enjoy” your trip.

Comments