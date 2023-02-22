Fang Junliang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Jiajia Vocational College, attended the Democratic Life Meeting of the Party Branch of the School of Fashion Design



On February 20, the Party Branch of the School of Fashion Design of Jia Vocational College held the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting of Party Members and Leading Cadres. Fang Junliang, secretary of the school’s party committee, attended and delivered a speech, and all members of the leadership team of the party branch of the college attended the meeting.

The meeting aims to “comprehensively implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the ‘two establishments’, strengthen the ‘four consciousnesses’, strengthen the ‘four self-confidences’, and achieve the ‘two maintenances’ to work hard and effectively In order to carry out the major decision-making arrangements made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in order to carry out the theme, the members of the leadership team of the general party branch of the college closely connected with the post work and personal reality, deeply investigated the problems, carried out criticism and self-criticism, and made statements.

Fang Junliang pointed out that the theme of the democratic life meeting was prominent and the pre-meeting preparations were adequate. Members of the leadership team of the college fully carried forward the spirit of self-revolution, and seriously carried out criticism and self-criticism. The proposed rectification measures are highly operable, and the improvement effect is obvious, achieving the purpose of unifying thinking, cohesiveness, and unity. The college should take this democratic life meeting as an opportunity to improve its political standing and improve its ability to run schools. The members of the team should take the lead in learning the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, improve the depth of theoretical study, drive professional construction with party building, and make the college activities vivid and colorful. We must focus on problem rectification, face up to difficulties, continue to promote reform, and solve problems to the real point through reform. It is necessary to focus on brand creation, build a first-class secondary college, promote the construction of teaching staff and the construction and training of double teachers, build a good specialty of the college, further deepen the innovative education model and reform of the apprenticeship system, and strive to achieve more iconic results. It is necessary to build consensus, gather strength, work hard, contribute fashion power to high-quality construction, and write a new chapter in fashion development.

The General Party Branch of the School of Fashion Design attaches great importance to this democratic life meeting. Before the meeting, the leadership team of the school earnestly carried out study and seminars, through various methods such as the “first topic” system of the party group meeting, collective learning of the theoretical study center group, etc., to deeply study and understand the party. The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has laid a solid ideological foundation for holding democratic life meetings. On the basis of extensive solicitation of opinions and suggestions, the members of the team conducted in-depth heart-to-heart talks, exchanged opinions frankly, carefully sorted out the inspection problems and wrote comparative inspection materials, identified the crux of the problem, and proposed corrective measures in a targeted manner, so as to make full efforts for a good democratic life meeting Prepare.

The meeting notified the implementation of the rectification and reform of the party history study and education special democratic life meeting of the leading group of the party branch of the college and the solicitation of opinions for the 2022 democratic life meeting. On behalf of the leadership team, the secretary of the general party branch of the college made a speech against the general party branch, carefully investigated the problems and deficiencies, deeply analyzed the root causes of ideology, and proposed the direction of future efforts and rectification measures. Members of the leadership team of the general party branch of the college carried out individual comparative inspections in turn, and seriously carried out criticism and self-criticism.

In the next step, the general party branch of the School of Fashion Design will earnestly implement the rectification and the application of results, take the lead in improving political standing, and faithfully practice the “two safeguards”; take the lead in strengthening theoretical arming, and effectively improve capabilities; The construction of beautiful fashion; take the lead in promoting self-revolution, pay close attention to the implementation of problem rectification; take the lead in shouldering political responsibilities, promote comprehensive and strict party governance, and use this democratic life meeting as a new starting point to unite and lead the teachers and students of the whole school to fight tenaciously and truly grasp Work hard, promote the major decision-making arrangements made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the goals and tasks set by the school party committee, see the implementation, responsibility, deeds, and results in the college, and strive to write a new chapter in the double-high construction of the college and the school’s expansion and upgrading of high-quality development .