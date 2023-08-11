FAR the Rome Architecture Festival: the 2023 calls are underway to select activities, videos and installations

deadlines: call for activities 15 September | projects and architecture film festival: 2 October

From 5 to 8 October Rome will again be enlivened, for the second time, by the FAR Architecture Festival, promoted by the Order of Architects of Rome to rekindle a beacon over the city starting from local actors with concrete and targeted debates on related issues to the sustainable development of the city.

As an approaching phase and to activate Roman designers in providing proposals for concrete actions to be implemented together with citizens with the aim of mapping and facing the challenges of the future, the Order of Rome has launched a series of calls open to multidisciplinary groups:

a call for activities to expand and strengthen the FAR 2023 program of activities with workshops, open-air lessons, guided tours, talks, residential activities; a call for architecture film to select visions and stories about the city and the Roman districts; Three call for project to select as many installations on the themes Educating community • Contemporary Heritage • Street arts • to be placed in town halls XII (Piazza Ettore Rolli, Trastevere/Porta Portese district), XI (Marconi Park, Marconi District) e VIII (Largo Leonardo Da Vinci, San Paolo / Ostiense district). The authors of the three selected proposals will receive a prize of 2,000 euros and an amount of 8,000 euros for the realization of the work.

EDUCATING COMMUNITY

Municipality VIII – Largo Leonardo Da Vinci – San Paolo / Ostiense district

The proposed installation will have to generate IDEAS on the management of space with respect to the flowering of the educating community. It is in fact an area affected by a recent urban redevelopment and reconfiguration project whose construction site will be definitively completed in September 2023. The objective of FAR is social reactivation, also taking into account the two school complexes present in the area which cover the age group from childhood to lower secondary school.

deadline October 2 | +info

CONTEMPORARY HERITAGE

Town Hall XI – Marconi Park – Marconi District

The installation will have to stimulate reflections on heritage in an innovative way and address the territory

The Marconi Park area, located in the Marconi district, extends into the Rome XI Municipality, on the plain bordered by the Rome-Pisa railway and the stretch of the Tiber river between Pontedell’Industria and Ponte Guglielmo Marconi, for a total of over 34,000 inhabitants. object of significant urban transformation and regeneration initiatives, such as, for example, the BandoC40Reinventig Cities which concerns the area of ​​the former Mira Lanza, the PUP of Piazzale della Radio and above all the new surface arrangement which will bring a new centrality to a district which it is currently without it.

deadline: October 2 | +info

STREET ARTS

Town Hall XII – Ettore Rolli square – Trastevere district / Porta Portese

The installation and related events will concern architectural devices aimed at stimulating the return of the arts – such as dance and theater – to the dimension of the street and public space.

The project area is represented by a pedestrian area between via Ettore Rolli, via Portuense, via Carlo Porta, via Cesare Pascarella and the Fernanda Gattinoni garden.

deadline: October 2 | +info

Who is it for?

The calls are aimed at designers from any branch of design, students and figures from different disciplinary fields. Profiles not related to architecture (e.g. artists, set designers, educators, teachers, etc.) will also be able to collaborate and be part of the team. It is necessary that there is the presence of at least one authorized designer registered in the register among the proponents.

Required documents

Participants must deliver in digital format n. 2 A2 boards to propose the project idea.

The technique and methods of representation are free. All must be accompanied by a technical-explanatory report and a cost analysis

Selection criteria feasibility and completeness of the project presented originality of the proposal possible interactions of the architectural device with the citizens.

The installations must not be “sculptures to look at” but devices with which to interact, on which to experience ways of sharing public space, architectural and design objects through which the possibility of knowledge of the territory and value elements linked to contemporary challenges are developed team composition

particularly favored will be groups made up of figures with different professions and/or coming from disciplinary fields not necessarily linked to the field of architecture adherence to themes concerning the city, architecture, the use of public space accessibility/design for all: degree inclusiveness of the proposal and application of the principles of design for all environmental sustainability: the aspects related to environmental sustainability will be particularly examined through parameters such as the choice of materials, types of assembly, versatility in the configuration of the work, etc.

award

The winning proposal will receive a prize of 2,000 euros and an amount of 8,000 euros for the construction of the work, until its dismantling.

The installations will be made in the 2024 edition.

Announcement and information

[ festivalarchitetturaroma.it ]

CALL for ARCHITECTURE FILM FESTIVAL



Within the framework of FAR 2023, the OAR dedicates a space to the production and representation of imaginaries about the city and its neighborhoods, visions and stories, through the creation of short films.

Participation is free and actors, directors, screenwriters, musicians, photographers, costume designers can participate, there is no limit to the professionals who can participate.

At least one architect must be present among the proponents.

deadline: October 2nd

Announcement and information

CALL for ACTIVITIES

The Town Halls will become the stage for carrying out activities to be proposed in the Roman locations during the days of the Festival from 5 to 7 October 2023.

It will be possible to offer workshops, open-air lessons, guided tours, talks, activities for inhabiting public space, even in an original way, experiencing architecture in playful and unusual ways.

The call is aimed at associations, organizations, artists and professionals who want to give back to the city a cultural, sporting, artistic activity that can relate to architecture, the city and the use of public space.

deadline: September 15th

Announcement and information

for questions and clarifications → infofar@architettiroma.it

posted on: 10/08/2023

