Home » FARC dissidents and Government meet for peace talks
News

FARC dissidents and Government meet for peace talks

by admin
FARC dissidents and Government meet for peace talks

The delegations of the Colombian Government and the Central General Staff (EMC), the main dissident of the now dissolved FARC, started this Sunday, September 17 in a rural area of ​​Suárez, in the department of Cauca, a meeting that will last three days and in which the installation date will be discussed of the peace talks and a ceasefire.

This was reported by the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace (OACP) on its -EP, with the support of the international community.”

“Progress will be made on issues such as the date for the installation of the Dialogue Table, ceasefire and protection mechanisms for the civilian population,” added the OCAP.

See also  Hints from Juan Felipe Cadavid against a journalist from Win Sports?

You may also like

Hangzhou Asian Games Main Media Center officially opens...

Domitian: The emperor was struck down “with seven...

Venture industry: “It’s not an anti-reform bill for...

Tropical Storm Nigel Strengthens in Atlantic, Expected to...

Steal and make

The Hangzhou Asian Games 2023: A Showcase of...

Chieti, Finanza seizes over 5,000 stationery items –...

The center criticizes the publication of pictures of...

El Ratón Faces Justice: Ovidio Guzmán’s Trial in...

Campaign: let’s focus on the proposals

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy