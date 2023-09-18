FARC dissidents and Government meet for peace talks

The delegations of the Colombian Government and the Central General Staff (EMC), the main dissident of the now dissolved FARC, started this Sunday, September 17 in a rural area of ​​Suárez, in the department of Cauca, a meeting that will last three days and in which the installation date will be discussed of the peace talks and a ceasefire.

This was reported by the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace (OACP) on its -EP, with the support of the international community.”

“Progress will be made on issues such as the date for the installation of the Dialogue Table, ceasefire and protection mechanisms for the civilian population,” added the OCAP.

