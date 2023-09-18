Home » Ceva Animal Health’s Commitment to Animal Welfare in the Poultry Sector: Improving Chick Well-being in Hatcheries
Health

Ceva Animal Health’s Commitment to Animal Welfare in the Poultry Sector: Improving Chick Well-being in Hatcheries

by admin
Ceva Animal Health’s Commitment to Animal Welfare in the Poultry Sector: Improving Chick Well-being in Hatcheries

Ceva Animal Health Demonstrates Commitment to Animal Welfare in Poultry Sector

Ceva Animal Health has showcased its unwavering dedication to animal welfare with the introduction of various tools and services in the poultry industry. As a leading company in the field, Ceva Animal Health supports livestock companies in identifying and improving critical factors that contribute to the production of healthy and high-quality chickens. The company’s Poultry Unit has focused on a crucial aspect of poultry production – hatcheries, where there is currently a lack of implemented tools promoting animal well-being.

To address this gap, the Poultry team at Ceva Animal Health has developed the Early Health service. This comprehensive package includes a range of services aimed at evaluating critical points that can impact chicks from an early stage. The service covers various aspects, spanning breeders, hatcheries, transport, fattening farms, and animal welfare.

Recognizing the significance of the initial stage of the chicken production cycle and the large number of animals managed in hatcheries, Ceva Animal Health is committed to expanding its services and knowledge in the realm of animal welfare. In line with this commitment, the company is working on the development of a protocol for evaluating the well-being of chicks in incubation rooms. This pilot proposal outlines the procedures and requirements for assessing the welfare of chicks during their time in the hatchery, including transportation. By implementing this protocol, Ceva Animal Health aims to identify areas for improvement and enhance the overall well-being of the chicks.

In addition to these new services, Ceva Animal Health‘s existing CHIK program has been operational for 15 years. This program involves a team of specialists visiting incubation rooms on a daily basis to ensure proper vaccination practices. The team ensures that vaccines are stored, prepared, and administered correctly and provides continuous training to operators.

See also  Michael Marmot: "Covid has made the rich richer and the poor poorer"

By offering a range of specialized services and constantly working to improve animal welfare standards in the poultry sector, Ceva Animal Health sets a benchmark for the industry. With its pioneering approach, the company is actively contributing to the production of healthy and high-quality chickens while promoting animal welfare throughout the entire production process.

The dedication and commitment shown by Ceva Animal Health in the poultry sector exemplify the importance of prioritizing animal welfare in the pursuit of sustainable and ethical practices.

You may also like

Children, growing pains linked to migraine risk –...

The Dangers of Excessive Salt Consumption: Benefits of...

SANT’ANNA CARDIOLOGY AGAIN IN THE WORLD RANKINGS OF...

Ceva Animal Health Advances Animal Welfare in Poultry...

Renal colic, is it right to drink large...

Mitochondria: The Key to Fighting Alzheimer’s and Aging

New corona vaccines available from today – who...

University of León Rector Advocates for Faculty of...

what could it depend on? – breaking latest...

Healthcare Revolution in Campania and Province of Salerno:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy