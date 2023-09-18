Arizona Diamondbacks Defeat Struggling Chicago Cubs, Secure Second Wild Card Spot in National League

Arizona Diamondbacks Defeat Slumping Chicago Cubs, Secure Second National League Wild Card Spot

PHOENIX – The Arizona Diamondbacks continued their domination over the struggling Chicago Cubs on Sunday, completing a three-game series sweep with a convincing 6-2 victory. The win not only extended the Cubs’ losing streak to five games but also propelled the Diamondbacks ahead of Chicago for the second National League wild card spot.

Arizona wasted no time taking control of the game, jumping to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning against Cubs’ pitcher Jordan Wicks (3-1). Dominican sensation Ketel Marte provided a major boost for the Diamondbacks in the sixth inning, crushing a home run off José Cuas to extend their lead to 5-2. In the seventh, Jace Peterson added another run with a productive double.

The Diamondbacks’ pitching staff delivered an exceptional performance, with four relievers combining for 5 2/3 innings of shutout baseball. Dominican pitcher Luis Frías earned the victory for Arizona.

With the win, the Diamondbacks overtook the Cubs by half a game to secure the second wild card spot in the competitive National League race. Meanwhile, the struggling Cubs are now tied with the Miami Marlins for the last wild card spot.

Panamanian Miguel Amaya stood out for the Cubs, going 3-for-1 in the game. On the Diamondbacks’ side, Ketel Marte had a stellar performance, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Cuban Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also contributed, finishing 2-for-4 with an RBI. Puerto Rican Emmanuel Rivera went 1-for-0 with an RBI, while Venezuelan Gabriel Moreno went 4-for-1.

The Diamondbacks’ dominance over the Cubs continued, as they now boast a 6-1 record against Chicago this season. Arizona hopes to maintain their momentum and further solidify their playoff chances as they look ahead to future matchups.

Fans eagerly anticipate the next series for both teams, as the Diamondbacks seek to build on their success while the Cubs strive to break free from their current slump.

