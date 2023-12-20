Farewell to the strategist

When José Darwin Lenis Mejía took office as Secretary of District Culture four years ago, in this same space of opinion I expressed that “Cali lost someone who was most likely going to distinguish himself as an excellent Secretary of Education, but that Cali popular culture gained a successful administrator” (Apologies and rejections. Diario Occidente, January 14, 2020).

The Mayor, after leaving him in that position for a year, enough time for him to project the cultural agenda, transferred him to the Ministry of Education, a department that suffered from vast pedagogical, budgetary and administrative problems.

Strategy similar to the one the coach applies with good midfielders who then passes them on as forwards to save the game. José Darwin shone in both positions due to the fact that he had grown up in the neighborhood and as a teacher he recognized the playing field very well.

A few days after the end of the quadrennium, the teachers received a farewell letter from Prof. José Darwin Lenis Mejía, clear evidence and proof of confession of his satisfaction as an impeccable official who leaves his position with clean hands, his forehead held high and that He leaves through the front door of the Mayor’s Office, worthy of having carried out an admirable public function.

Modesty aside, I want to express to you that in my personal case, after working as a teacher for four decades, precisely two years ago José Darwin accepted my resignation and signed my retirement.

I felt a similar sensation as one of the eleventh players who asks the captain to be replaced to give the opportunity to another younger player who wants to debut with new plays.

I am moved by his words: “I am leaving full of gratitude and full of satisfaction for the work done. “You impress upon society your desire for transformation.”

Comments

Share this: Facebook

X

