Farmadon and Insa Monagas successfully carried out the Great Medical and Vaccination Day in the Humnt

With a total of 343 adults and 530 children cared for, the Great Medical and Vaccination Day of Farmadon and Insa Monagas took place.

With an outstanding team of medical specialists and support staff, Farmingthe corner pharmacy and the regional Health Institute, Insa Monagas completed the Great Medical Day and Free Vaccination held in the parking lot of the Dr. Manuel Núñez Tovar Hospital in front of the Farmadon headquarters on Bicentenario Avenue.

343 adults and 530 children received medical care in the areas of pediatrics, internal medicine and cardiology.

They also placed immunizations such as Anticovid, yellow fever, pentavalent, diphtheria toxoid, measles, rubella and mumps.

Early in the morning, the people who decided to participate in the day went to the Maturín Hospital parking lot to receive medical care from the doctors that make up the Farmadon team, the corner pharmacy, including doctors José Alejandro Rodríguez and Margaret Mendoza.

Joint effort of Farmadon and Insa Monagas

Support was also received from the Regional Health Directorate, Insa Monagas, especially from Dr. Yérika Alzolay, Sole Health Authority in the entity, who was very attentive to the development of the activity.

In parallel, activities such as face painting and inflatable castles were carried out for the large number of children who attended the day, while surprises were also presented for those attending this activity that served a large part of the population that, as usual, answer the call of Farmadon, the corner pharmacy and Insa Monagas.

The idea of ​​these medical and vaccination days is to offer a free and high-quality service for Monaguenses, with professionals who are not only top-level but also have mystique and love for their work as doctors, selflessly providing this service to the collectivity.

These days will continue in the communities where Farmadon, the corner pharmacy, the most important chain in the East of the country, is located.

