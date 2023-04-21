Unitrópico heading to the ASCUN Zonal Meta Games – Casanare 2023 – news

Outstanding students in sports, after receiving their uniforms, go to participate in the zonal phase of the ASCUN 2023 flat games, which is taking place in the city of Villavicencio from April 18 to 23.

In total there are 95 athletes from Unitrópico, who will compete in the disciplines of men’s soccer, men’s and women’s futsal, men’s and women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s 3×3 basketball, women’s table tennis, mixed table tennis, karate do, taekwondo and athletics, of which women’s soccer, table tennis and combat sports have already qualified for the next phase.

With this variety of disciplines, the competitors expressed their expectations: “We hope to do well in the best way with my team, qualify and be able to represent the university in Bucaramanga”, Dayana Mieles Rivero, athlete in the Floor Volleyball modality.

“The goal is to be champion in the regionals, to also be champion in individual, to qualify for the South Americans,” added Mayra Díaz, a table tennis athlete.

Source: Unitropic

