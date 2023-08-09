Farwana: 39 Palestinian prisoners have been arrested for 25 years

Abdel Nasser Farwana, a specialist in the affairs of Palestinian prisoners and released prisoners, said today, Wednesday, that 39 prisoners have been detained for more than 25 years in a row in the Israeli occupation prisons.

Farwana explained in a press statement that the detainees include 22 prisoners since before the Oslo agreement, and the oldest of them is the prisoner Muhammad Al-Tus, who has been imprisoned since 1985.

About 5,000 Palestinians are in Israeli prisons, including 31 female prisoners and 160 children, in addition to about 1,200 administrative detainees, including 6 children.

