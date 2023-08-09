Home » Farwana: 39 Palestinian prisoners have been arrested for 25 years
News

Farwana: 39 Palestinian prisoners have been arrested for 25 years

by admin
Farwana: 39 Palestinian prisoners have been arrested for 25 years

Abdel Nasser Farwana, a specialist in the affairs of Palestinian prisoners and released prisoners, said today, Wednesday, that 39 prisoners have been detained for more than 25 years in a row in the Israeli occupation prisons.

Farwana explained in a press statement that the detainees include 22 prisoners since before the Oslo agreement, and the oldest of them is the prisoner Muhammad Al-Tus, who has been imprisoned since 1985.

About 5,000 Palestinians are in Israeli prisons, including 31 female prisoners and 160 children, in addition to about 1,200 administrative detainees, including 6 children.

See also  Covid, ISS alarm: Lazio, Puglia and Umbria at high risk

You may also like

France: Alan Issifou commits to Stade Brestois!

Regional Elections

Heilongjiang Province Faces Ongoing Flooding as Rivers and...

China. Export thud, the crisis is full-blown

80 cases of financial fraud broke out in...

Inter de Porto Alegre eliminated River de Libertadores...

Rothenburg/T. | Arrival to the Taubertal is delayed

Does technology offer Colombia a path to global...

Government expects additional income of 2.3 billion euros...

The Importance of Physical Fitness: Insights from General...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy