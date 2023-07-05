“Fatah reformers” calls for the largest national workshop for the reconstruction of Jenin

Today, Wednesday, the Democratic Reform Movement in the Fatah movement called for the largest national workshop for the reconstruction of what was destroyed by the Israeli occupation in Jenin and its refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

The Democratic Reform Movement in the Fatah movement said in a press statement, “Every patriot should be proud of the steadfastness recorded by the heroes of Jenin and its brave youth, and that field unity be a source of inspiration for all forces of our people, to urge them to unite, restore the spirit of struggle, and correct the compass to complete the national liberation project.”

The current called on all national action factions to immediately unite to build a struggle strategy for the Palestinian people, to start practical steps to end the division, and to prepare for the unification of all national institutions in preparation for restoring their representative role after holding general elections at the earliest possible opportunity.

He also called for not relying again on any calls he described as uncredible from any party that does not remember the demands of the national consensus except when it senses its national isolation and its political, national and moral bankruptcy, according to the statement.

“The path to unity and cohesion passes through serious behaviors and not through decisions that do not see the light and remain ink on paper and do not find their way to implementation,” the movement said.

