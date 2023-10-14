Fatal Accident in East El Paso Causes Road Closures at Ysleta Port of Entry

One Person Dead in Tragic Accident in El Paso’s East End

El Paso, TX – In a devastating incident on Saturday morning, October 14, tragedy struck in the east end of El Paso, resulting in the loss of one life, according to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD).

The fatal accident took place at the intersection of Zaragoza and Américas. Initially, EPPD reported that a truck was involved, but it was later revealed that there were two vehicles involved in the collision.

Authorities from the Special Traffic Investigations Unit are currently on the scene, diligently investigating the accident to determine its cause and gather all the necessary evidence.

In response to the incident, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) issued a statement noting the closure of all southbound and northbound traffic to the Ysleta Port of Entry, as well as the closure of Loop 375 Zaragoza Exit 48. TxDOT is urging motorists to avoid the affected area and seek alternative routes to prevent congestion and potential delays.

The closure of these major roadways is expected to impact the local community, especially individuals commuting to and from the Ysleta Port of Entry. In light of this, authorities are urging residents to cooperate and remain patient while they work on resolving the situation.

No further details or information regarding the individuals involved in the accident have been released at this time, as authorities focus on investigating the incident thoroughly before making any additional statements. It is critical for the investigation to be comprehensive to ensure accurate conclusions are reached, providing closure to those affected by this tragic event.

As the EPPD continues their investigation, it is essential for all road users to stay alert, follow traffic rules, and exercise caution. Accidents like these are stark reminders of the importance of practicing safe driving habits to ensure the well-being of both ourselves and our fellow community members.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the deceased during this challenging time. The El Paso community stands together in mourning, emphasizing the importance of road safety and vigilance to prevent any further tragedies on our streets.

