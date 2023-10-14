Israel killed Ali Qadi, the Hamas commander who led the bloody attacks in the south of the country – Diario La Página

The Israeli Army reported this Saturday the death of Ali Qadi, a commander of the Hamas raid force known as Nukhba and considered the main executor of last Saturday’s ground attack against southern Israel that triggered the current conflict.

The Israeli Air Force has specified on its X account, formerly Twitter, that the attack was carried out by a drone based on intelligence data provided by the Shin Bet.

The Israeli military adds that Ali Qadi was detained in 2005 after the kidnapping and murder of Israeli civilians and was released as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange in 2011.

In these last hours, Israel has also announced the death last night in an attack in the Gaza Strip of the head of the air operations of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, Murad Abu Murad, also considered to be one of the organizers of last Saturday’s attack against Israel.

“Murad Abu Murad, the head of air operations in Gaza City, who largely participated and led the terrorists in Saturday’s murderous attack, was killed during the attack,” the IDF said on its official Twitter account. the social network X, formerly Twitter, in a message accompanied by a video in which you can see how they destroy a building with a missile.

They also stated that the “fighter planes attacked the operational headquarters” of the terrorist organization “from where the group’s air activities were managed.”

According to the IDF, dozens of attacks have been carried out this Saturday and all have been focused on military targets and Hamas militants who were in the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the Israeli Army attacked 750 “military targets” in nighttime bombing raids on the Gaza Strip, including military complexes and weapons depots.

“We know from our investigations and from the interrogations of the captured terrorists that it was Nukhba, the elite group of Hamas,” Roni Kaplan, spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces, confided to Infobae. The soldier explained that the majority of the terrorists who entered on Saturday, October 7, belong to this special squad.

The Army is behind them, those who still remain in Israeli territory. More than 1,500 combatants died the day of the attack due to the reaction of the soldiers and the “brave actions of the civilian population,” says Kaplan. However, he warns that many are still inside and there are those who are still trying to infiltrate.

“The massacre that we saw with our own eyes was a massacre of people from 0 to 100 years old, rapes, removal of limbs…”, the spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces details to Infobae, still in shock.

“The south is a closed military zone and until this very moment we have hand-to-hand combat with terrorists, hiding in houses, closets…”, reports the soldier.

Kaplan emphasizes the central role of the Nukhba group. That squad was the spearhead for the brutal attacks last Saturday that already left more than 1,300 dead.

