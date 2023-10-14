SONATA ARCTICA – New track “First In Line” for the start of the tour

SONATA ARCTICA present fast-paced digital single “First In Line”. »Nordic Power Metal Titans« European tour with STRATOVARIUS and INDUCTION begins this week

One of the most anticipated tours of the year is in the starting blocks: The “Nordic Power Metal Titans 2023” band, which includes SONATA ARCTICA, who are already at operating temperature due to their recent “Arctic Storm Finland Tour”, which reported sold-out clubs in many places , belong, will start moving tomorrow. As part of this, the Finnish melodic metal titans will play a total of 24 shows in Europe together with their compatriots from STRATOVARIUS and the up-and-coming power metallers INDUCTION. While SONATA ARCTICA was still on the road here last fall with an acoustic set in their luggage, this time their fans will once again hear a concentrated load of harder sounds before the band finally releases a regular new studio album via Atomic Fire in spring 2024: This one On top of that, it promises nothing less than a return to their golden power metal roots. Nothing more will be revealed for now, but to prove directly that those statements are definitely not empty words, the quintet is already presenting their first new song today called ‘First In Line’!

Singer Tony Kakko explains the background of the piece: “This was the first of a few power metal songs I wrote for our upcoming record. His demo title was ‘First In Line’ and I ended up sticking with it. In terms of content, the song deals with the dangerous situation of raising a new generation with screens of all kinds – be it televisions, tablets, whatever – or even leaving the majority of the educational work to them. We think that we buy time with such devices, but are such toys really the best companions for our children? Shouldn’t we approach everything with a little more calm? Reading books, telling us that true moments of happiness can often only be experienced if we stop, at least temporarily, constantly stimulating our audiovisual senses? These things almost create a kind of blind flight in which we no longer question anything. Unfortunately, many things are developing far too quickly for us…”

ARCTIC SONATA sind:

Tony Kakko | singing

Elias Viljanen | Guitar

Pasi Kauppinen | Bass

Henrik „Henkka“ Klingenberg | Keyboard

Tommy Portimo | Drums

ARCTIC SONATA live:

A collaboration between Dragon Productions & Twisted Talent Entertainment:

»Nordic Power Metal Titans 2023«

ARCTIC SONATA & STRATOVARIUS

+ INDUCTION

Presented by Metal Hammer, metal.de, musix, Rock It!, earMUSIC & Atomic Fire

14.10.2023 SEE Umeå – Northern Rockfest @ Energi Arena

15.10.2023 SE Borlänge – Cozmoz Arena

16.10.2023 NO Oslo – Vulkan Arena

17.10.2023 SE Gothenburg – Trädgår’n

19.10.2023 SE Stockholm – Slaughter Church

20.10.2023 DK Roskilde – Gimle

October 21, 2023 DE Hamburg – Palace of Culture

22.10.2023 DE Leipzig – Hellraiser

24.10.2023 NL Utrecht – TivoliVredenburg (Ronda)

10/25/2023 DE Saarbrücken – Garage

26.10.2023 FR Paris – Bataclan*

October 27th, 2023 CH Pratteln – Concert Factory Z7

28.10.2023 IT Mailand – Alcatraz

October 30, 2023 DE Munich – Backstage

October 31, 2023 AT Vienna – Scene

01.11.2023 HU Budapest – Barba Negra

03.11.2023 GR Athens – Fuzz Club

04.11.2023 GR Thessaloniki – Principal Club Theater

06.11.2023 RO Cluj-Napoca – FORM Space

07.11.2023 RO Bukarest – Quantic

09.11.2023 CZ Brno – Sono Centrum *NEU*

11/10/2023 DE Aschaffenburg – Colos Hall

11.11.2023 BE Kortrijk – Hell’s Balls Belgium @ Xpo* *NEU*

12.11.2023 DE Bochum – Matrix

*ohne INDUCTION

31.07. – 03.08.2024 DE Wacken – Wacken Open Air *SOLD OUT*

Band-Links:

The post SONATA ARCTICA – Neuer Track „First In Line“ zum Tourstart appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Facebook

X

