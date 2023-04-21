Home » She traveled deceived from Ibarra to Guayaquil and ended up kidnapped – Diario La Hora
She traveled deceived from Ibarra to Guayaquil and ended up kidnapped

She traveled deceived from Ibarra to Guayaquil and ended up kidnapped – Diario La Hora

The police managed to rescue her after several days of being kidnapped.

The 29-year-old woman was rescued by the Police and four people were arrested.

IMBABURA.- Four people were prosecuted by the Prosecutor’s Office for their alleged participation in the extortive kidnapping of a woman.

A Judge of Criminal Guarantees ordered preventive detention against Jairo Alexander AV, Jair Stefano MS, Alfredo Francisco CC and Carlos Enrique VT, who would have demanded payment of $30,000 for releasing the victim.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that, according to the complaint filed by one of his relatives, on April 15, 2023 the victim traveled from the city of Ibarra, in the province of Imbabura, to Guayaquil, to obtain personal documents, since he intended to travel outside the country.

“The kidnapped girl would have been deceived through social networks to move to the capital of Guayas. When she arrived, she was forcibly carried by four people, while she waited for a taxi on Francisco de Orellana avenue, ”she pointed out.

Kidnapping

The victim was transferred to a building located in the urban parish of Chongón, where she remained blindfolded and handcuffed for several days.

The Prosecutor’s Office reported that executing the corresponding protocol, the Anti-Kidnapping and Extortion Unit of the National Police (UNASE), deployed a location and search operation of the kidnapped person and the perpetrators of the act, on April 19.

“Once the place was located, they raided the property and rescued the young woman. They also apprehended four people. In addition, two cell phones, two credit cards and two firearms were seized,” they explained.

Preventive prison

In the hearing to classify flagrante delicto and formulation, the prosecutor on duty presented as elements of conviction the information and apprehension report of the detainees, the complaint from the family of the victim, the medical-legal examination of the victim, the versions of the arresting agents, among others.

The Prosecutor’s Office processed this case based on the provisions of article 161, with the aggravating circumstances of article 162 numerals 7, 9 and 10, of the Comprehensive Organic Criminal Code (COIP), which punishes the crime of kidnapping for extortion with a custodial sentence of 10 to 13 years.

