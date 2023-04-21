They discovered a “Nazi museum” in a law firm raided for sexual exploitation

The Argentine Federal Police (PFA) discovered a “museo nazi” during the search of three properties in the City of Buenos Aires that were under investigation for crimes of the nature of sexual exploitation. In addition to freeing two victims, the troops kidnapped objects and Nazi symbols in one of the buildings that would have belonged to a airman of the air forcethe German Air Force that operated during World War II.

As indicated by the PFA, after three months of investigation, raids were carried out in three apartments in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Tribunales under suspicion “for crimes of a sexual nature.” There they found “various elements” linked to the building that served as a brothel.

The surprise by the “Nazi museum”

Among them was the lawyer’s department Daniel Schumacher, member of a neo-Nazi party and former legal representative of Alejandro Biondini, the leader of the Patriot Front party who once openly sympathized with National Socialism.

Upon breaking into the private law firm, the officers found books, keys, shields, photographs, swastika bracelets and various items with Nazi symbology. “The troops they got a big surprise since there was a kind of museum with elements related to the NAZI doctrine”, they indicated from the PFA. They had also autographed bibliography by a Luftwaffle fighter and aviation pilot who operated during the regime of the German National Socialist Party founded by Adolf Hitler.

Due to the historical importance of the material, the PFA informed the intervening court and proceeded to to kidnap elements associated with the Nazi regime, which was considered a “great find“. For this they had the endorsement of experts from the Department of Anti-Terrorism Investigation and the Holocaust Museum, among other state agencies.

“These pieces vindicate the National Socialist Regime that caused the death of six million people, constituting ‘per se’ a crime stipulated in Law 23,592. In addition to this ammunition and a long gun were seized“Police sources said.

They dismantled a brothel in downtown Buenos Aires and rescued 13 victims

“It should be clarified that the seized items related to Nazi symbology belonged to the investigatedwho would be a representative of the National Socialist Party of the Argentine Republic, and other countries such as Paraguay and Uruguay, would also be a direct relative of a member of the Luftwaffe (NAZI German Air Force),” says the Federal Police report.

The investigation

The investigation of the event began based on claims from residents of the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Tribunales who reported “sexual activities and disturbing noises in places where families with minors lived,” the PFA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the existence of a brothel was found in one of the private apartments where there were foreign women who were sexually exploited in exchange for money. At the time of raid, two victims were released and received assistance. After seizing the material, a sum of money, a weapon and ammunition, closed down the place.

“Detectives from the Division of Crimes Against Public Health of the Superintendence of Federal Investigations of the Argentine Federal Police, after months of investigation (…) carried out 3 raids in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, for crimes of a sexual nature,” detailed.

The procedure was attended by personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office for Trafficking and Exploitation of Persons (PROTEX), personnel from the National Criminal and Federal Correctional Prosecutor No. 12, personnel from the National Program for the Rescue and Accompaniment of Persons Victimized by the Crime of Human Trafficking Ministry of Justice and Human Rights of the Nation of Rescue, personnel of the National Directorate of Migrations and personnel of the Public Bar Association of the Federal Capital. The cause was investigated by the National Federal Criminal and Correctional Court No. 7 in charge of Sebastián Casanello.

CD / ED