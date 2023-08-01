Home » Fatalities and Disruptions: Beijing Hit by Torrential Rain, 11 Dead Including 2 on Duty
News

Fatalities and Disruptions: Beijing Hit by Torrential Rain, 11 Dead Including 2 on Duty

by admin

Beijing has been hit by heavy rainfall, resulting in the death of 11 people, including 2 individuals who were on duty for rescue and disaster relief efforts. The rainfall was caused by the typhoon “Dusuri” and started on July 29, with the west, southwest, and south areas of Beijing being particularly affected by severe rainstorms.

According to the Municipal Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, as of 6:00 am on August 1, the heavy rainfall has caused the death of 11 people. In addition, 27 people have also lost contact, with 4 individuals losing contact while participating in rescue and disaster relief operations.

The torrential rain has resulted in severe flooding and infrastructure damage in various parts of the city. The Beijing government and rescue teams have been working tirelessly to respond to the emergency and provide assistance to those affected.

The local authorities have issued warnings to residents to exercise caution and take necessary precautions during the rainy season. They have urged individuals to stay indoors if possible and avoid going near flooded areas or venturing into risky situations.

The Beijing Municipal Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, along with other relevant government departments, are continuing their efforts to minimize the impact of the heavy rainfall and ensure the safety of the affected residents. They are also working towards restoring damaged infrastructure and providing necessary aid to those in need.

The situation remains critical as the heavy rainfall persists. The government is closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to address the ongoing emergency. Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather reports and follow the instructions and guidance provided by local authorities.

See also  Video｜Heavy rains hit many places to issue red warnings for heavy rains|Heavy Rains_Sina News

As the city faces these challenging circumstances, the unity and resilience of the Beijing community will be crucial in overcoming the aftermath of this devastating natural disaster. The thoughts and prayers of the nation are with the families and friends of the victims, and swift action is required to prevent further loss of life and mitigate the impact of the heavy rainfall on the city and its residents.

You may also like

“Quelli del Fiordaliso” ready to do an encore...

Transfer: Woedikou Mafille will find another club

What happened to Jairo Martínez, exjured from Yo...

discover the heart of Salento — idealista/news

update on Mahamat Idriss Déby’s visit to Niamey...

Lori Vallow Daybell Sentenced to Life in Prison...

Police imposed 108 subpoenas over the weekend

Deadly Heavy Rainfall in Beijing Claims 11 Lives,...

266 projects financed by the Region with a...

Ding Yanjun｜AI continues to organize finance and construction...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy