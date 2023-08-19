Father’s Shocking Murder-Suicide Leaves Wife and Three Children Dead in Oklahoma Massacre

28-Year-Old Father Commits Murder-Suicide, Killing Estranged Wife and Three Children in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – A shocking murder-suicide has left the community of Oklahoma City in disbelief, as a 28-year-old father allegedly executed his estranged wife and their three children before taking his own life. Police called it a “massacre.”

The harrowing incident occurred on Wednesday night when authorities were called to an address in Oklahoma City at around 11:30 p.m. Disturbingly, a man arrived home to find his wife and children, aged 2, 5, and 9, all with fatal gunshot wounds to the head.

Tragically, three of the victims died at the scene. The suspected gunman, identified by police as Reuben Armendariz, and one of his sons were rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to their injuries shortly after, according to a news release from the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The victims have been identified as 29-year-old Cassandra Flores and her children, Hillary (9), Damaris (5), and Matías (2). This horrific crime has left the community, friends, and family members devastated by the loss.

Authorities are still attempting to piece together what led to this gruesome act, as the investigation is in its early stages. “The investigation is in its early stages and detectives are trying to piece together the chain of events that led to the massacre,” said the police.

It has been revealed that Armendariz and Flores had been together since she was 17 years old, and although they were married, they had separated, according to researchers and close acquaintances. A relative informed Oklahoma News 9 that Flores and their children were living with their father, who made the horrifying discovery and immediately called 911.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the crime; however, they have mentioned that Armendariz was known to be “really depressed” and had an obsession with Flores. Sargeant Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department stated that detectives are diligently working to uncover the events leading up to this tragedy.

The heart-wrenching murder-suicide has left the community grappling with shock and sorrow, as they struggle to comprehend how such a tragedy could occur within their midst.

As investigations continue, our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family affected by this devastating event. May they find solace and support during this unimaginably difficult time.

