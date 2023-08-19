Home » Tongyeong Coast Guard urgently transports a fisherman in his 30s with eyelids stuck in fishing hooks :: Sympathy News News News Agency ::
News

Tongyeong Coast Guard urgently transports a fisherman in his 30s with eyelids stuck in fishing hooks :: Sympathy News News News Agency ::

by admin
Tongyeong Coast Guard urgently transports a fisherman in his 30s with eyelids stuck in fishing hooks :: Sympathy News News News Agency ::

[통영=뉴시스] Reporter Shin Jeong-cheol = At ​​3:16 am on the 19th, Mr. A (38, male), who was fishing in the sea 14 nautical miles south of Yokjido, Tongyeong-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, had his left eyelid entangled in a fishing hook while untying the fishing line with the person next to him. In the photo, the Tongyeong Maritime Police Station dispatched a trap and a coastal rescue boat to connect Pusan ​​National University Hospital and the remote emergency medical system to share the health condition of Mr. A and transfer him to a land hospital after first aid. 2023.08.19. photo@newsis.com *Resale and DB prohibited

[통영=뉴시스] Reporter Shin Jeong-cheol = At ​​3:16 am on the 19th, Mr. A (38, male), who was fishing in the sea 14 nautical miles south of Yokji-do, Tongyeong-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, got his left eyelid tangled in a fishing hook while untying the fishing line with the person next to him.

The Tongyeong Maritime Police Station (Chief Joo Yong-hyeon) dispatched a trap and a coastal rescue boat after receiving a report that a patient had his left eyelid pierced by a fishing hook on a fishing boat that day.

The Coast Guard ship that arrived at the scene connected the Pusan ​​National University Hospital and the remote emergency medical system to share the health condition of Mr. A while protecting his eyes after treatment.

Then, Mr. A was put on a coastal rescue boat and transferred to Dalhang Port, Sanyang-eup, Tongyeong-si at 4:52 am on the same day, and handed over to the waiting 119 ambulance.

While fishing on a boat, Mr. A’s eyelids were sewn up when the hook caught in the fish came loose while untangling the fishing line with the person next to him, and the captain of the fishing boat reported it.

See also  Coronavirus, 8 new cases and 32 healed in Valle d'Aosta

Fortunately, it was confirmed that there were no eye injuries.

An official from the Tongyeong Coast Guard said, “If an emergency patient occurs at sea, please immediately report it to the Coast Guard as it is important to take action and speedy transfer.”

◎Sympathy Media Newsis sin@newsis.com

You may also like

Father’s Shocking Murder-Suicide Leaves Wife and Three Children...

Petro left businessmen unsavory and did not go...

Party Group of Municipal Government Holds Collective Study...

Municipality of Naples – The Inclusion and Social...

Plan.art: Weekend TO DO list | Culture |...

Oregon Sex Offender Allegedly Preys on Single Moms,...

Rolando Ochoa tells of the “inconveniences” that his...

City’s Public Security Organs Achieve Remarkable Results in...

“Starting from the management of IT assets”

Toews, Lidström, Chára or Pálffy. Players and fans...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy