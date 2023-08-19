PRIMORDIAL – Announce the release of their 10th album in the near future

Dublin, Ireland-based pagan metallers PRIMORDIAL will release their tenth album, How It Ends, on September 29th, 2023 via Metal Blade Records. Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is an Orphan video online.

PRIMORDIAL have nothing to prove. After thirty-two years, the Irish band return with their devastating new studio effort, proving they are a force of nature who always risk everything. A follow-up to 2018’s critically acclaimed “Exile Amongst The Ruins,” “How It Ends” delivers even more of their groundbreaking blend of Celtic and black metal, with an added urgency, staring at the apocalypse.

“The title is a question – is that how it ends? How everything perishes: the culture, the language, the history, the society, humanity – who knows,” says singer AA Nemtheanga. “Regardless of who you are or were, you only get one chance, and the question is: Is this the end of your city, your country, your nation? Myths, traditions, relationships, and I suppose it asks who reacts, who rebels – how does it end for him now?”

Joined by founding members Pól MacAmlaigh (bass) and Ciáran MacUilliam (guitar) and longtime drummer Simon O’Laoghaire, the band began writing in earnest in the fall of 2022 after igniting a fire among themselves to work expeditiously and productively. PRIMORDIAL never plan a record ahead of time, rather letting it flow naturally although Nemtheanga knew he wanted something with a bigger, more open and aggressive sound and that’s exactly what they achieved. How It Ends is a very angry, defiant and rebellious album and as we worked it all started to take shape and form. It may be the note we leave on, but it will be a note of resistance, musically speaking. I think it’s more metal too! And more epic!”

A single listen is enough to confirm these claims, be it the surging, gruff, somber “Ploughs To Rust, Swords To Dust”, the moody, despairing “Pilgrimage To The World‘s End” or the sprawling “All Against All”, the immersed in a somber atmosphere and driven by pounding rhythms that evoke a tremendous climax. “It definitely sounds like PRIMORDIAL, there’s no doubt about that, we have our own style and this is a new chapter in the same book. If we’ve done anything new, it’s that we work with more conviction than ever and trust our instincts more than ever.”

Nemtheanga draw their lyrical influences from both modern and historical ideas, always giving the listener something to think about. How It Ends is no exception. “For example, if To The Nameless Dead (2007) was about shifting borders, building nations and those who were sent to war and gave their lives to shape them, then this album is about more about the resistance against these empires, the freedom fighters, the outlaws, the people who suicidally stood up for free speech or independence – or the most important word in the English language: freedom. It’s not hard to see why the album is inspired by that given where we are in the world right now.”

Ahead of the album’s release, the band are releasing the first single and album coverup “Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is An Orphan” and accompanying video today.

„How It Ends was recorded at Hellfire Studios on the outskirts of Dublin, produced by the band and produced by former band collaborator Chris Fielding.

How It Ends Track Listing:

01. How It Ends

02. Ploughs to Rust, Swords to Dust

03. We Shall Not Serve

04. Traditional

05. Pilgrimage to the World’s End

06. Nothing New Under the Sun

07. Call to Cernunnos

08. All Against All

09. Death Holy Death

10. Victory Has 1000 Fathers, Defeat Is an Orphan

PRIMORDIAL w/ Paradise Lost, Omnium Gatherum, Harakiri For The Sky:

09/28/2023 Substage – Karlsruhe, DE

09/29/2023 Complex – Zurich, CZ

09/30/2023 Kaminwerk – Memmingen, DE

10/01/2023 Slaughterhouse – Wiesbaden, DE

10/02/2023 Löwensaal – Nuremberg, DE

10/04/2023 Trix – Antwerp, BE

10/05/2023 Garage – Saarbrucken, DE

10/06/2023 MeetFactory – Prague, CZ

10/07/2023 Vienna Metal Meeting – Vienna, AT

10/08/2023 Barba Negra – Budapest, HU

10/10/2023 A2 – Wroclaw, PL

10/11/2023 Capitol – Hanover, DE

10/12/2023 Kronensaal – Hamburg, DE

10/13/2023 Hellraiser – Leipzig, DE

10/14/2023 Turbinenhalle 2 – Oberhausen, DE

10/15/2023 Roanda – Utrecht, NL

PRIMORDIAL:

A.A. Nemtheanga – vocals

Ciarán MacWilliam – guitar

Michael O’Floinn – guitar

Paul MacAulay – bass

Simon O’Laoghaire – drums

Band-Links:

