Kyocera extends FRIDURIT guarantee – Technology Science Research

Kyocera’s FRIDURIT products are in increasing demand. Due to high reliability, the guarantee has now been increased to 24 months.

Kyocera fume scrubber

Kyoto/Mannheim, August 18, 2023. For decades, the FRIDURIT brand solutions have been known for their excellent properties in the treatment of exhaust air and waste water from chemical laboratories and industrial processes. Kyocera is so convinced of the reliability and durability of these exhaust air scrubbers and waste water neutralization systems that the company has extended its warranty period from 12 to 24 months from delivery with immediate effect.

FRIDURIT fume scrubber: compact and highly efficient

Compared to devices from other suppliers, FRIDURIT fume scrubbers achieve a particularly high degree of separation of acidic air of up to 97 percent. To do this, they use a sophisticated process in which the contaminated air is passed through a chamber containing finely atomized washing liquid. This liquid mist mixes perfectly with the acidic components in the air, binds them and can then be separated out in larger droplets. In this way, a FRIDURIT fume scrubber cleans up to 1,800 cubic meters of exhaust air per hour.

The exhaust air scrubbers demonstrate these advantages in laboratory applications, but also in production environments, for example in the surface treatment of glass, in plastics processing or under clean room conditions in semiconductor production. The devices work in a decentralized, resource-saving and maintenance-friendly manner. Due to their compact design, they can even be used in tight spaces – for example integrated in laboratory fume cupboards.

With the FRIDURIT fume scrubbers, corrosive and/or harmful gases can be eliminated quickly and directly at their point of origin, before they harm people and the building fabric or impair production processes.

FRIDURIT neutralization systems: safe and easy to integrate

If the FRIDURIT fume scrubbers are combined with their sister product, the FRIDURIT waste water neutralization systems, production processes thus produce less critical end substances that can be easily disposed of – what is left is mainly salt and water.

The systems play an essential role in making manufacturing environments more environmentally friendly. In addition, the neutralization systems impress with their innovative mixing pump unit and their hose-free supply of dosing chemicals and set standards in terms of safety.

Thanks to many years of experience in manufacturing wastewater neutralization solutions, Kyocera offers both compact and easy-to-integrate neutralization systems as well as suitable accessories such as lifting systems and buffer tanks. The company is also able to implement individual solutions at low cost.

For more information about Kyocera: www.kyocera.de

About Kyocera

Kyocera has been successful in Europe for over 50 years. From its European headquarters in Esslingen am Neckar, KYOCERA Europe GmbH operates 26 locations including production facilities, with the product range ranging from fine ceramics, electronics, automotive, semiconductor and optical components to industrial tools, LCDs, touch solutions, industrial printing components, solar systems and consumer goods such as kitchen and office supplies.

KYOCERA Europe GmbH is a company of the KYOCERA Corporation headquartered in Kyoto/Japan, one of the world‘s leading suppliers of semiconductor, industrial, automotive and electronic components, printing and multifunctional systems as well as communication technology. The technology group is one of the most experienced producers of smart energy systems worldwide, with more than 45 years of industry expertise. The Kyocera Group comprises 297 subsidiaries (March 31, 2023). With around 81,000 employees, Kyocera generated net annual sales of around 13.87 billion euros in the 2022/2023 fiscal year.

Kyocera is ranked 671st in Forbes magazine’s 2023 Global 2000 list and is one of The World‘s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies according to The Wall Street Journal. For the second year in a row, Kyocera was qualified for the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (Asia-Pacific) and recognized by Clarivate as one of the global innovators for the seventh time as a “Top 100 Global InnovatorTM 2023”.

The company is also culturally involved: the Inamori Foundation, which was set up by the company’s founder and is named after him, awards the prestigious Kyoto Prize, one of the world‘s most valuable awards for the life’s work of high-ranking scientists and artists (equivalent to around EUR 685,000 per prize category). .

company contact

KYOCERA Europe GmbH

Andrea Berlin

Fritz-Müller-Strasse 27

73730 Esslingen

0711/93 93 48 96

+49 (0)151 16 33 07 93

Press contact

Serviceplan Public Relations & Content

Hannah Loesch

Friedenstraße 24

81671 München

089/2050 – 4116

