Home News Favara, argues with the cardiologist and kills him in his office
News

Favara, argues with the cardiologist and kills him in his office

by admin
Favara, argues with the cardiologist and kills him in his office

Murder in the center of Favara, in the province of Agrigento, where a doctor, Gaetano Alaimo, a cardiologist, was shot dead by another man who would have already been identified by the carabinieri.

The police rushed into the medical office where the doctor worked and are searching for the alleged killer who had fled in the meantime.

At the basis of the murder there would be a dispute that broke out inside the doctor’s office in via Bassanesi, which led the man to draw his pistol and shoot the doctor, killing him.

See also  Gratitude for a new era and a new journey - Jiaxing Civil Air Defense Office learns and implements the spirit of the 15th Provincial Party Congress

You may also like

President La Russa commemorates the victims of Ischia

In Treviso, the calendar of refugees from Ukraine...

Liaoning, Shaanxi, “Top Leader” replaced technocrats and reused...

Friulian language in schools, Zanin against Menia: «Mutilating...

More expensive water bills in the province of...

Ningxiang City Detects 2 Cases of New Coronavirus...

The maneuver reopens vouchers for agriculture, hotels and...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji...

The protests in China are historic, and the...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Hotspot Focus Baoji...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy