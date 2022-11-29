Murder in the center of Favara, in the province of Agrigento, where a doctor, Gaetano Alaimo, a cardiologist, was shot dead by another man who would have already been identified by the carabinieri.

The police rushed into the medical office where the doctor worked and are searching for the alleged killer who had fled in the meantime.

At the basis of the murder there would be a dispute that broke out inside the doctor’s office in via Bassanesi, which led the man to draw his pistol and shoot the doctor, killing him.