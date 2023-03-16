On Via Pance, near the health park in the south of Cali, the community expresses its concern about the risk landslide that could occur at this point.

The community of the sector has made multiple calls to the authorities, since landslides have occurred in previous days.

Among these, the Infrastructure Secretariat has been asked to come to the place to order construction of a retaining wallas they have done at other points on the same route.

One of the leaders of the sector affirms that the secretary, Néstor Martínez, has not responded to this crybecause two months ago there was a landslide, he had promised to carry out a geological study of the area.

In addition, according to the spokesperson for this place in Pance, he proposed to implode a block of earth that is on the road and that, when it gets wet, may possibly start to come off.

The community representative notes that, with the help of the Río Pance magical ecopark, and during the weekends, with the Ministry of Mobility and the National Police, they receive support, but during the weekdays they are alone in the work.

The spokesperson states that they have not collected rubble for more than a yearand they have had to file petition rights previously so that they come to carry out their work.

