Attock, high-speed dumper hit the car, husband and wife died

Attock, high-speed dumper hit the car, husband and wife died

Thursday March 16, 2023, 3:29 am

Attock (Umtnews) A high-speed dumper hit a car in Attock. As a result of which the husband and wife have died.
According to details, the accident took place near Attock district of Punjab province. In which a husband and wife have died while 3 women have also been injured.
According to rescue officials, a high-speed dumper hit a car near Fateh Jang, resulting in the death of the husband and wife in the car.
According to the rescue officials, the women injured in the accident have been shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

