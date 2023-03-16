Home Entertainment Despite the rain, more than 78,000 users continue without electricity supply in the AMBA
Despite the rain, more than 78,000 users continue without electricity supply in the AMBA

by admin
Despite the rain, more than 78,000 users continue without electricity supply in the AMBA

The heat gives a minimal truce with the arrival of the rains, but the power cuts did not stop. More of 78 thousand users are still without service in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA).

In several areas, the lack of energy also affects the supply of drinking waterespecially in buildings. According to information from the ENRE, the cuts are concentrated in the City of Buenos Aires and in the Buenos Aires suburbs.

During the night of Tuesday and all day on Wednesday there were protests in the neighborhood of little horse as also so in Villa Lugano and Slaughterhouses. Other protests were concentrated near the General Peace.

Classes were also suspended on Wednesday. in several schools in the areas affected by the cuts. According to official information, there was a historical record of energy consumption.

So much so that the Argentine interconnection system exceeded the 29,000 mW of demand, something that adds concern for the ability to continue supplying the network.

Crisis due to power outages: what is the future of Edesur?

Another moment of tension was experienced at the doors of the Edesu officesr. It is that the neighbors claim for the lack of service for several days. The ENRE will evaluate removing the concession to Edesur in the next 90 days.

