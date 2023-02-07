A call to respect International Humanitarian Law was requested by the Ombudsman’s Office in the face of the fighting that has been taking place in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Argelia, department of Cauca.

The request was made in light of the heavy fighting that has been taking place in the villages of Los Pinos, Los Picos and Mundo Nuevo, in the corregimiento of Puerto Rico.

According to the Algerian personnel, Daniel Imbachí, “the fighting is recorded in three alleys of the Puerto Rican corregiment, apparently between the dissidents Carlos Patiño of the Farc and the Second Marquetalia”.

The official said that “we are waiting if there is displacement of families to provide them with comprehensive care. We have already enabled the municipal coliseum where the inhabitants who leave the town due to the confrontations could arrive.

He added that “the impact on the civilian population is already due to the mere fear and anxiety of being in the middle of the fighting. There are people who are afraid and for prevention they do plan to move. Here we are ready for humanitarian aid to the inhabitants”.

I respect

The Ombudsman stated that no injuries or deaths have been reported and requested “the application and respect of International Humanitarian Law, and the immediate cessation of the acts that violate the rights to life, liberty and integrity of the peasants and peace signatories ”.

For its part, the community called on the illegal armed groups that are present in the territory, to stop violent actions.

Likewise, they asked him to join the peace processes so as not to continue harming the same community.

There is fear among the Algerian population regarding the possibility that these clashes will increase.

Both the municipal administration, the Ombudsman of Algeria and the Ombudsman of Cauca remain alert to promptly assist people who leave the area where the fighting is taking place.

Photo: Alcaldía Argelia, Cauca

Comments