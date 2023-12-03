Home » Federal government and Engie reach agreement on extending two nuclear power plants: “Will cost taxpayers nothing”
News

Federal government and Engie reach agreement on extending two nuclear power plants: “Will cost taxpayers nothing”

by admin

© MARC HERREMANS – MEDIAHUIS

Negotiations with Engie on the extension of the two youngest nuclear power stations have been successfully concluded. This is what Federal Minister of Energy Tinne Van der Straeten (Green) said on The Seventh Day. “And that deal will cost taxpayers nothing.”

At the end of last week, Engie’s negotiators and the federal government fully agreed on the final full stops and commas in the legal texts. That contract – approximately 1,500 pages – will be explained to experts from the various federal vice-cabinets in the coming week. The following week the intention is for the core cabinet to give the green light for signing the texts.

Security of supply

Van der Straeten and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Open VLD) thus submit the most complex dossier of their careers. The intention is that the two youngest nuclear power stations – Doel 4 and Tihange 3 – will operate for ten years longer. The two reactors will close in 2025 and should be back online by November 2025. Engie had already started the preparatory work to bring this to a successful conclusion.

In a nutshell, the deal looks like this: Engie will pay 15 billion euros to the Belgian government for the disposal and remediation of nuclear waste. In addition, they set aside another 8 billion euros for its own activities. By transferring that money, the company wants to avoid having a financial millstone around its neck in the coming decades. In return, Belgium can count on those two youngest nuclear power stations and the associated security of supply.

See also  The European Union deploys electoral observers in Guatemala

(brain)

You may also like

Zully Robledo, deputy director of Surveillance at the...

The People’s Liberation Army and the Armed Police...

Measures for vulnerable groups in Cuba, Council of...

A message from Minister Tunç to those who...

Women of Cesar signed an agreement for equity...

Xi’an University of Science and Technology establishes new...

Why the DRK offers courses in kindergartens

Pierre Kodjo Hounlete leaves on loan to JFK...

Your web browser is not supported

Meghan Markle: “I was bullied online when I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy