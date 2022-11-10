Home News Fedon’s leather scraps to train the students of the Ruzza di Padova
News

by admin
The raw material waste deriving from processing can turn from a problem common to many companies to a precious resource to be exploited. This is what happened to the waste and unused materials that Phaedo – a Belluno company of the EssilorLuxottica Group – collected and donated to the Higher Education Institute Ruzza of Paduaso that they find new life in the creations of future designers, stylists and creatives of tomorrow.
Ruzza is a historic fashion institute in the Veneto region with a wide and complete training offer: an Industry and Handicraft address for Made in Italy and a Technician address for the Fashion System. The institute is also the leader of the largest ITS nationwide, the ITS Cosmo Fashion Academy. An ideal partner for Fedon, specialized in packaging and accessories for the eyewear world.

The project falls within the broader sustainable development strategy embraced in recent years by the company, in which the protection of the environment through the reduction of waste, the optimization of production processes and resources as well as the offer of products with sustainable values, are among the main objectives pursued.

